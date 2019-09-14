The sun was beaming down Monday morning on Bellevue Baptist Church's rooftop.
And for Adam Neel, Bellevue's administrative pastor, that means free power courtesy of the burning, bright, yellow ball in the sky better known as the sun.
That sunlight is being converted by 80 solar panels to produce approximately 25,600 watts of electricity at their peak potential.
That translates into about 100-kilowatt hours per day or 34,563-kilowatt-hours per year. Those numbers are based on 4.5 hours -- the average amount of sunlight Kentucky receives per day a year.
Neel said people have been surprised when they learn that Bellevue uses solar energy to help provide electricity to the church.
"Most of the time, people think churches that are considered more conservative-minded don't care about environmental things and that we blow all that off," Neel said. "We do care even if it is for different reasons behind it. Ours is to be good stewards of the money we're given but also the creation that's been made for us."
Bellevue opened its 74,000-square-foot-facility in 2008 at 4950 Kentucky 56. Bellevue receives its electricity from Kenergy.
Neel said Bellevue uses natural gas for its heating but it takes 25 air conditioning units -- some with four compressors -- to cool the building in the summer.
"The wintertime (energy cost) is not bad but the summertime is brutal," Neel said.
Prior to installing the solar system, the church looked at other ways to reduce energy costs.
Greg Huff, chairman of Bellevue's board of trustees, said the church replaced most of its older fluorescent bulbs with LEDs and upgraded control systems for heating and air units to limit the number of compressors that switch on at one time.
"There are all kinds of things you do before you get to this point," Huff said. "It's so that you get the most out of this (solar) system when it goes online."
More than a year of planning went into the solar project, which included monitoring usage. After a church membership vote to approve the project, the decision was made to incorporate solar to help offset the church's energy costs.
The panels took about two weeks to install in March and were operational at the beginning of April.
And based on the church's energy consumption, the cost of the project and the 10% to 12% of energy savings from adding the solar panels, Huff said it was estimated that it would take less than eight years to receive the full return on the investment.
The panels were placed on a low-profile racking system that did not require drilling into the roof. Instead, concrete blocks were used as ballasts.
With energy costs increasing, Huff said the solar panels were ultimately about reducing future electricity costs to ensure none of its ministries are impacted.
"One of the biggest things we looked at is what the future holds for rate hikes, and how do we mitigate some of that," Huff said. "And that's so it doesn't harm our opportunity to spread the word of the gospel as well as our ministries that are important to us. …We'd rather focus our financial resources on ministries than facility expenses."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
