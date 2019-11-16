Bibles and Basketball -- 5 local churches partner for Upwards

Five Owensboro churches are combining Bibles with basketball as they partner for a new season of Upwards.
The churches -- Owensboro Christian, Bellevue Baptist, First Baptist, Life Community and Walnut Memorial Baptist -- are in the middle of forming their boys' and girls' leagues that start at kindergarten and run through ninth grade.
It's an annual fall process that Owensboro Christian Church has been doing for 21 years under the umbrella of Upwards -- a faith-based recreational youth basketball league that mixes one of Kentucky's most beloved sports with what Christians believe is the greatest message ever told.
"We've definitely seen kids and families come, who've not been in church, and get to hear the Gospel," said Josh Lambert, who helps Owensboro Christian's league with Blake Mallory. "They get to see how a church family can work. We've seen many families come to Christ, come to church whether it be here or another church."
Lambert added that having the other churches involved has made a difference by expanding the Upwards league.
"One of the best things for us is just seeing the local churches working together," Lambert said. "Over the years we've had multiple churches doing it and there have been ebbs and flows of who's done it and who hasn't. But the relationships that we've built with the other churches have been really cool on our side."
Although specific churches are hosting Upwards, any child, whether their family attends one of the churches or not, can sign up.
There are boys' and girls' leagues that are separated by age groups. During the season, each church is responsible for hosting practices and the games are held every Saturday.
Jason Nichols, league director for Life Community Church, said all skill levels are welcome and that Upwards is meant to be a learning and teaching ground without any of the pressure that sometimes team sports can bring.
"It gives the opportunity for a lot of kids who, in the eyes of like a school program, don't have what it takes," Nichols said. "But everybody can come play Upwards basketball and learn the sport. Some get good at it. That means a lot to parents when the school says you can't but we say 'Come on over.' "
Along with teaching basketball fundamentals, Upwards incorporates prayer and Bible devotion time in its practices and games, separating it from most other public leagues.
"It provides a good time of fellowship for believers but always a good time for outreach," said Scott Seiber, league director for Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. "At every practice, we stop halfway through and the coaches lead devotion, they pray for them and they get to know their players."
During the halftime of every game, Seiber said someone shares a testimony or Bible devotion with the crowd.
"You've got families who are unchurched who are able to hear the Gospel and you may have families who may be looking for a church," Seiber said. "Maybe their kid is playing Bellevue this year and they hear a couple of devotions and the Lord leads them to that church. We've had it happen here."
Upwards is purely volunteer, from parent-coaches to church member-referees.
Robert Atwell has been a volunteer referee for about 10 years.
"You might be shaping and molding some young person and even their parents who might not know Christ," said Atwell about what he enjoys about Upwards. "You're around good role models and people who care about you. They're being treated like they're somebody and they're getting attention."
Games will be beginning sometime in December and run through January.
For Nick Kafer, Bellevue's league director, this will be his first season.
"I hope to see an opportunity for families to have some time together around their kids' sporting events," Kafer said. "And that it's an encouraging and uplifting time for them as well."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
