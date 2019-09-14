“So the two women went on until they came to Bethlehem. When they arrived in Bethlehem, the whole town was stirred because of them, and the women exclaimed, “Can this be Naomi?” Don’t call me Naomi, she told them. “Call me Mara, because the Almighty has made my life very bitter. I went away full, but the LORD has brought me back empty. Why call me Naomi? The LORD has afflicted me; the Almighty has brought misfortune upon me.” So Naomi returned from Moab accompanied by Ruth the Moabite, her daughter-in-law, arriving in Bethlehem as the barley harvest was beginning.” — Ruth 1:19-22
Let’s be honest, life is not a fairytale.
For some, it can seem more like a nightmare or a drama series. Life can be unpredictable, add to it unexpected struggles, unprovoked problems, and unlicensed losses can leave you with voids that cannot fill fast enough.
Yes, life is not promised to be fair to anyone, even if you are a Christian. I contend life for many believers comes with challenges that you may not have experienced prior to giving your life to Jesus Christ.
So why even try to live a Christian life? Simply put, believers understand their relationship with God, although it may come with its own challenges, is the bridge and builder for life in this one and the life to come. The challenge is learning not to give life’s challenges permission to make you bitter because things have not worked out as anticipated yet.
This is the challenge Naomi faces as she and her daughter-in-law Ruth leave Moab and make their way back to Bethlehem (Naomi’s home). Naomi finds herself in Moab originally at the request of her husband, Elimelek.
Due to a famine in Bethlehem, Elimelek, his wife Naomi, and their sons Mahlon and Kilion move to Moab. While in Moab, tragedy happens and Elimelek dies leaving Naomi a widow and her sons fatherless. Naomi’s sons, Mahlon and Kilion, eventually marry women from Moab (Oraph and Ruth) when misfortune strikes again. \
Mahlon and Kilion die unexpectedly, too. After experiencing tragedy and loss, Naomi is determined to go back home to Bethlehem and live out the rest of her life. To compound Naomi’s already tumultuous life, one of her daughters-in-law goes back to her family leaving only Naomi and Ruth to make the journey to Bethlehem.
When they arrive in Bethlehem, the depth of Naomi’s pain, frustration, and blame boil over as she responds to the women who ask if this is really Naomi in front of them. Her response in verse 20 represents how many now would love to respond or might even respond if asked.
Naomi emphatically declared, “Don’t call me Naomi ... call me Mara.” Mara means bitter and this represented her sentiment considering she was dealing with one, if not the toughest time of her life. She developed bitterness and resentment toward God and probably herself, too.
Did she have a right to be hurt or angry? Yes, but maybe not the way she sees or explains it. First, the reason she ended up in Moab was because her husband, Elimelek, made the decision to go. Sometimes a person will blame God for the decisions others make instead of realizing God gives each one the right to make their own choices.
Second, the mere fact Naomi made it back from Moab alive and able to talk about the situation shows there is still hope after tragedy. From time to time, it would be a good idea to count it a blessing to just be alive, even when things may not have worked out as hoped or planned.
Like Naomi, life can create bitter moments for us. If bitterness is left unchecked, it can impact how one loves, lives, leads, listens, and lets go of things. Yes, bitterness is a crippling life challenge that must be addressed so life can be lived at the highest level possible. So it begs the question, how do you keep from letting bitterness win?
1. Bitterness will not win when you learn to expect people to make you the subject of their conversations (v.19). The faster you stop trying to spend your life attempting to make or keep other people happy at your expense, the better off you will be. Expecting everyone to live in utopia is not realistic. People talk about others for many reasons, some good and some bad, but ultimately they will talk anyway. Learn to live life with integrity and faith, spend less time worrying about being popular with people, and focus on being right with God and yourself. Part of Naomi’s response to the women is based on how she sees herself and assumes how she believes they see her. They call her Naomi, but Naomi does not recognize herself anymore. The sooner you accept that you might be the subject of others’ conversation and stop trying to control the narrative or make people happy, the better off you will be.
2. Bitterness will not win when you develop healthy pain management (v.20-21). Some things cannot be ignored; you must address them for your own mental, physical, and spiritual health. Healthy pain management starts with accepting an issue that needs to be addressed and then finding a healthy way to both cope and move forward. Choosing to not address things in a healthy way might create bad habits, prohibit or limit growth and future recovery. Healthy pain management also requires an open and honest relationship with God. In God, there is comfort, rest, recovery and retreat; and even if He does not change things right away, God gives us the strength to persevere. Yes, life might create pains but those pains do not have to become life sentences. God is our hope and help not just sometimes, but all the time.
3. Bitterness will not win when you remain determined to see the possibilities (v.22). Life is not fair, but it is possible to make the best out of bad situations. More than anything else, lemonade is a mindset all should consider adopting. Lemons are sour, and are transformed when pressure is applied to get out the juice from inside. By adding water and sugar to the lemon juice takes away the sting of tartness and creates something wonderful in its place — lemonade. Sometimes you have to add some things to your situation to make it better such as, but not limited to: prayer, forgiveness, a new plan, fresh goals, and sheer determination to make the most out life no matter what. This is what Naomi almost missed. She spent so much time blaming God for her trouble that she forgot she made it back to Bethlehem right as the harvest began.
Life is hard, but not impossible. God stands ready to lead, guide, and grow anyone willing to take a chance on life with Him. Bitterness comes to strip and trip you up, but God comes to give life. A life in Him might not absolve you from troubles, but it will give you the strength to endure and overcome life situations.
Today, take courage in knowing God has not forgotten about you and stands ready to forgive you and help you take any and all bitterness away.
Andre Bradley is the senior pastor at Mount Calvary Church.
