"Sons of Encouragement" is a wonderful book to help enlighten, develop and mature your faith. While reading the account of God's chosen people wandering for forty years in the wilderness, it occurred to me how thankful I am to be living in the New Testament days. Although, I must say, eating sweet Manna every day without concern of gaining weight does sound awesome!
Reading the story of Moses, along with his older brother and sister, Aaron and Miriam, is really getting my attention. There is conflict in their family, some sort of discord, or perhaps even jealousy between the siblings. Maybe you can relate. The bottom line is Miriam and Aaron appear jealous of their baby brother Moses.
God had chosen Moses, he was the appointed leader. Moses was the Chairman of the Board and he called the meetings to order. God could not allow waywardness among his leadership team. God could not have board members slipping off to themselves to grumble about the chairman. And yet in these next verses, there is trouble brewing.
After all that God has done for Miriam and Aaron, we read about their complaining in Numbers 12:1-4. "While they were at Hazeroth, Miriam and Aaron criticized Moses because he had married a Cushite woman. They said, "Has the Lord spoken only through Moses? Hasn't he spoken through us, too?" But the Lord heard them. (Now Moses was very humble---more humble than any other person on earth.)"
So immediately the Lord called to Moses, Aaron and Miriam and said, "Go out to the Tabernacle, all three of you!"
The exclamation point at the end of that sentence would have had me shivering in my sandals. This is another fine reason I am glad to be living in New Testament times; there is still time to repent before judgment. At this stage of their grumbling, their hearts had to sense God's wrath, and that they had messed up big time!
So, what caused the grumbling? Moses had taken another wife and she just happened to be a foreigner. But that's only part of the story. Miriam was already caring for Moses' other wife, Zipporah, who was very sick. Miriam was not a happy wilderness camper. You and I might think we can understand her frustration, might even see her point, but it is not our place to be critical of God's appointed leader of Israel.
Now please understand, Aaron and Miriam, God's anointed high priest and prophetess were not oblivious to the comings and goings of the caravan. They both had been used by God to speak and sing the revelation to His chosen people. They knew better than to complain about anything. They had a front row seat to miracle after miracle, sitting in earshot of the grumblings of the people, and how God felt about this frailty in their faith. They knew what was expected but allowed their own selfish thoughts and beliefs to come between God and his wonderful plan.
The story continues in Numbers 12:4-10, "So the three of them went to the Tabernacle. Then the Lord descended in the pillar of cloud and stood at the entrance of the Tabernacle. 'Aaron and Miriam!' he called, and they stepped forward. And the Lord said to them, "Now listen to what I say:
"If there were prophets among you, I, the Lord, would reveal myself in visions. I would speak to them in dreams.
But not with my servant Moses. Of all my house, he is one I trust. I speak to him face to face, clearly, and not in riddles! He sees the Lord as he is. So why were you not afraid to criticize my servant Moses?"
The Lord was very angry with them, and he departed. As the cloud moved from above the Tabernacle, there stood Miriam, her skin as white as snow from leprosy."
Can you imagine a world without people complaining or criticizing one another? How about social media without people condemning, judging or being critical of others? How about a social media circus without the stirring of envy or jealousy?
The Apostle Paul addressed heart issues in the New Testament Church at Corinth in 1 Corinthians 10:10-13, "And don't grumble as some of them did, and then were destroyed by the angel of death. These things happened to them as examples for us. They were written down to warn us who live at the end of the age. If you think you are standing strong, be careful not to fall. The temptations in your life are no different from what others experience."
How do we call our heart to order? Be still with God. Work through old business. Talk about the new things in your life. Always pray. 1 Timothy 2:1-7 says, "The first thing I want you to do is pray. Pray every way you know how, for everyone you know. Pray especially for rulers and their governments to rule well so we can be quietly about our business of living simply, in humble contemplation. This is the way our Savior God wants us to live."
"He wants not only us but everyone saved, you know, everyone to get to know the truth we've learned: that there's one God and only one, and one Priest-Mediator between God and us -- Jesus, who offered himself in exchange for everyone held captive by sin, to set them all free. Eventually the news is going to get out. This and this only has been my appointed work: getting this news to those who have never heard of God, and explaining how it works by simple faith and plain truth."
Theresa Rowe is the founder of Shaped by Faith, an author, health coach, motivational speaker and radio host. Visit her at shapedbyfaith.com.
