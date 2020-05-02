Neena Gaynor of Owensboro is a first-time author who recently released a Christian contemporary romance novel, “The Bird and the Bees.”
It’s a work of fiction set in Kentucky’s Appalachia and the shoreline in far northwest Pennsylvania about a struggling nurse who falls for a professional baseball player, and, while not autobiographical, Gaynor drew on her past while writing it.
A former nurse, she is the wife of former pro baseball player Wade Gaynor, the former Hancock County High School and Western Kentucky University star who toiled for seven seasons in minor league baseball.
“I could draw on my own life for a lot of this,” Neena Gaynor said. “It took a full year to write and another full year to go through the editing process and find a publisher. It’s been an endeavor worthy of the time and commitment it takes to see it through.
“The theme of the book is choice. Our decisions matter and much of our lives are determined by the choices we make. While there are many circumstances we would never choose, such as a flat tire or a global pandemic, we determine how we will respond.
“I wrote with women in mind, like a conversation with a friend, and hopefully this will encourage those who read it.”
Gaynor grew up in the Ashland area, moving with her family to Lexington when she was 16, before graduating from West Jessamine High School.
“I think I was blessed with a natural faith,” she said. “On my faith journey, God has always been present to me through people. I believe God pursues us through the kindness of other people.”
Neena and Wade met at WKU and then embarked on Wade’s journey through the minor leagues. Neena worked for a time in Bowling Green and Lexington as an emergency room nurse and surgical nurse, but has been a stay-at-home mother since the first of their two children was born.
“It was wonderful,” Neena said of the couple’s journey through the minor leagues. “I come from a baseball family, so I really enjoyed it. We were provided a wealth of experiences through the years, and Wade pointed our relationship in an eternal direction.”
In addition to her writing, Neena is also a beekeeper, hence the book’s title.
“We’ve had hives since we moved to Owensboro,” she said. “I’ve even pulled Wade into it.”
Gaynor’s work is published by Mantle Rock Publishing and is available from Amazon.com in paperback and Kindle versions and from booksellers everywhere.
