Sermon: “Life and Death”

Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.,

Date: Sunday

Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone is welcome

Sermon: “Fear of fate or freedom in faith”

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation.” 4 p.m. Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.

Sermon: “Bear witness to the fulfilling of the Scriptures”

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation.”

Sermon: “Christ the righteous Judge,” Acts 4: 8-12

Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.

Pastor Bob Clements

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Sermon: “Unbridled Spirit: Refreshing Faith”

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Pastor: Amy Call

Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual

Notes: Sermon available in-person, or find sermon online at stjohnum.org or YouTube at St. John United Methodist Church, Owensboro.

Sermon: “What Are You Looking For?” Matthew 6:19-24

Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Note: In-person service or Live on Facebook. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 1102 W. Seventh St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Note: CDC guidelines, 6-feet distance, masks (provided)

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.