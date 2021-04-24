Sermon: “Five Things You Should Know” (about how God sees you) Part One
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone is welcome
Sermon: “It's a crazy world out there, straying from the fold could be hazardous to your eternity”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation.” 4 p.m. Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.
Sermon: “Rejoice in being a member of the flock”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation.”
Sermon: “Prayer for Boldness,” Acts 4:23-31
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Pastor Bob Clements
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Sermon: “Unbridled Spirit: Refreshing Faith”
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Pastor: Amy Call
Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual
Notes: Sermon available in-person, or find sermon online at stjohnum.org or YouTube at St. John United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Sermon: “Whose Hand is It In?” Part One, Exodus 3:19-20 and Psalm 98:1-2
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: In-person service or Live on Facebook. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 1102 W. Seventh St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: CDC guidelines, 6-feet distance, masks (provided)
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: “Love Reigns Over Our Future”
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 Kentucky 231
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Sunday school — “Finding the Way Back to Mayberry”
