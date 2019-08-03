SUNDAY SERMON

Event: New worship times

Church: Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 E. Fourth St.

Dates: Sundays

Times: 8:45 a.m. - Chapel service with Holy Communion

9:30 a.m. - Sunday School (all ages)

10:30 a.m. - Traditional worship (sanctuary)

10:45 a.m. - Shout! contemporary worship (auditorium)

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Childcare available during all services

Sermon: "Is the Church Going up or Through" I Corinthians 15-51-58; II Peter 2

Speaker: Sister Jo Nicely

Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Steps of Wholeness: Love"

Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.

Sermon: "Shhhh!" with Pastor Amy Call

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. - St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School

Sermon: "Life and Stuff"

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; fellowship 9 a.m.; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.

Sermon: "Don't Keep Looking Back, Until you get Salty" Genesis 19

Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Prayer, Praise and Youth Service

Sermon: "One Digit Short of Perfection"

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.

Sermon: "What Future are you Funding?"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Prepare for What Lasts"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: New 5 p.m. service start time on Sundays

Sermon: Luke 12 with the Rev. David Carletta

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Coffee Fellowship at 8:45 a.m.

Sermon: "Even Non-farmers Build Bigger Barns"

Church: Faith Lutheran Church (ELCA), 2830 Frederica St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Fellowship time follows worship

Sermon: "Pastoral Expectations" 1 Peter 5:1-10

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Who's welcome:

Notes: Nursery provided

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Event: "Blessing of Backpacks, Students and Teachers"

Church: St. John United Methodist Church

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School at 9 a.m.; St. John Cafe at 8:45 a.m.

Event: Annual Barbecue and Picnic

Church: Blessed Sacrament Chapel, 602 Sycamore St.

Date: Saturday

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Barbecue ribs, chicken and pulled pork for sale through the drive-through 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Also features a silent auction, bingo, cake wheel, inflatables, and children games.

Event: St. Martin Parish drive-thru BBQ

Church: St. Martin, 5856 Kentucky 81

Date: Monday

Time: Serving starts at 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Event: Homecoming

Guests: Pastor Robert Kendrick and Sweeney Street Baptist Church

Church: Bryant's Chapel Baptist Church, 10570 Jefferson St., Whitesville

Date: Sunday

Time: 3 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Lunch to be served

Event: Homecoming - Celebrating 199 years

Guest speaker: Brother Danny McClure

Church: Green Brier Baptist Church, 14211 Vertrees Road, Utica

Date: Sunday

Time: 11 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School at 10 a.m.; pot luck after worship service; special music by Kentucky Sound

MUSIC PROGRAMS

Event: Steve Bridgmon in concert

Church: Buena Vista Baptist Church, 23rd and Allen Streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 11 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Information to appear in the CHURCH BULLETIN must be delivered in writing to or received in the mail by the Messenger-Inquirer newsroom by 5:30 p.m. the Thursday before the Saturday of publication. Send information to news@messenger-inquirer.com and jnoone@messenger-inquirer.com, or by mail to Community Editor, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302; or fax 270-686-7868. This is a free service available to all church-related organizations. Notices must include a name and telephone number where further information can be obtained.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.