SUNDAY SERMON
Event: New worship times
Church: Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 E. Fourth St.
Dates: Sundays
Times: 8:45 a.m. - Chapel service with Holy Communion
9:30 a.m. - Sunday School (all ages)
10:30 a.m. - Traditional worship (sanctuary)
10:45 a.m. - Shout! contemporary worship (auditorium)
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Childcare available during all services
Sermon: "Is the Church Going up or Through" I Corinthians 15-51-58; II Peter 2
Speaker: Sister Jo Nicely
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Steps of Wholeness: Love"
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: "Shhhh!" with Pastor Amy Call
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. - St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School
Sermon: "Life and Stuff"
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; fellowship 9 a.m.; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: "Don't Keep Looking Back, Until you get Salty" Genesis 19
Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Prayer, Praise and Youth Service
Sermon: "One Digit Short of Perfection"
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Sermon: "What Future are you Funding?"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Prepare for What Lasts"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: New 5 p.m. service start time on Sundays
Sermon: Luke 12 with the Rev. David Carletta
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Coffee Fellowship at 8:45 a.m.
Sermon: "Even Non-farmers Build Bigger Barns"
Church: Faith Lutheran Church (ELCA), 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Fellowship time follows worship
Sermon: "Pastoral Expectations" 1 Peter 5:1-10
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who's welcome:
Notes: Nursery provided
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Event: "Blessing of Backpacks, Students and Teachers"
Church: St. John United Methodist Church
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School at 9 a.m.; St. John Cafe at 8:45 a.m.
Event: Annual Barbecue and Picnic
Church: Blessed Sacrament Chapel, 602 Sycamore St.
Date: Saturday
Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Barbecue ribs, chicken and pulled pork for sale through the drive-through 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Also features a silent auction, bingo, cake wheel, inflatables, and children games.
Event: St. Martin Parish drive-thru BBQ
Church: St. Martin, 5856 Kentucky 81
Date: Monday
Time: Serving starts at 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Event: Homecoming
Guests: Pastor Robert Kendrick and Sweeney Street Baptist Church
Church: Bryant's Chapel Baptist Church, 10570 Jefferson St., Whitesville
Date: Sunday
Time: 3 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Lunch to be served
Event: Homecoming - Celebrating 199 years
Guest speaker: Brother Danny McClure
Church: Green Brier Baptist Church, 14211 Vertrees Road, Utica
Date: Sunday
Time: 11 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School at 10 a.m.; pot luck after worship service; special music by Kentucky Sound
MUSIC PROGRAMS
Event: Steve Bridgmon in concert
Church: Buena Vista Baptist Church, 23rd and Allen Streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 11 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Information to appear in the CHURCH BULLETIN must be delivered in writing to or received in the mail by the Messenger-Inquirer newsroom by 5:30 p.m. the Thursday before the Saturday of publication. Send information to news@messenger-inquirer.com and jnoone@messenger-inquirer.com, or by mail to Community Editor, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302; or fax 270-686-7868. This is a free service available to all church-related organizations. Notices must include a name and telephone number where further information can be obtained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.