SUNDAY SERMONS

Sermon: "Go Out Quickly" Luke 14:15-23

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 9 a.m. fellowship; 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81

Date: Sunday

Time: 2 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Nursery provided

Sermon: Worship service

Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Flee"

Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School at 11:15 a.m.

Sermon: "The Door" with guest speaker Pastor Cindy Breedlove

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. St. John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School.

Sermon: "JESUS is Calling, Come unto me" Matthew 11

Church: New Song Church 1308 Triplett St.

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Sunday

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Prayer, praise and youth service at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.

Sermon: "What Makes a Family Holy?"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Form Your Family around God's Will"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Religious education, RCIA and youth group not in session.

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Pleasent Ridge Holiness Church, Kentucky 231 and Crane Pond Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 6 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Children's Christmas Pageant with Holy Eucharist" with the Rev. David Carletta

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Times: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Coffee fellowship at 9 a.m.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Event: Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Wednesday

Time: 9 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

