Sermon: “One star led kings to illumination”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: 50% capacity with 50% overflow in Parish Hall
Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation.” The 4 p.m. Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website, Facebook page and YouTube.
-------------------
Sermon: “Journey in the direction that God leads”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: 50% capacity with 50% overflow in Parish Hall
Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation.”
-------------------
Sermon: “Deception”
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; worship service at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone is welcome!
Note: We will be celebrating the Lord’s Supper today using individually wrapped elements.
-------------------
Sermon: “A Chosen Generation, A Royal Priesthood, A Holy Nation,” 1st Peter 2: 9-12
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
-------------------
Sermon: Join us on for worship on our YouTube at St. John UMC, Owensboro
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual
Notes: Find sermon on stjohnum.org or on YouTube at St. John United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
-------------------
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
