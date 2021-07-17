Event: The GloryBound Singers will be at Yelvington Baptist Church at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The concert is a benefit for the maintenance of the Yelvington Cemetery. Everyone is welcome.
Event: The Dust Bowl "Praise in the Park Gospel Celebration" will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The free event will feature Brandon Epison, Latasha Shemwell and Michael Johnson. Special guests will be James Hamler and Total Grace. Bring lawn chairs. Rain site will be the H.L. Neblett Community Center, 801 W. Fifth St. Everyone is welcome.
Event: Lauren Talley will be in concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Panther Creek Baptist Church, 7146 U.S. 431.
Event: The Presbytery of Western Kentucky will install the Rev. Matt Curry as pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Owensboro, 1328 Griffith Ave., during a 3 p.m. service July 25 at the church. Installation is the act by which the Church sets apart those previously ordained to ministry and called anew to service to it with prayer. The service is rooted in the baptismal covenant of the Church; the focus on Jesus Christ and the joy and responsibility of serving through the mission and ministry of the Church. All are invited.
Sermon: “For As Such is the Kingdom of Heaven"
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone is welcome
Sermon: “Ministry managed for the benefit of all"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: 4 p.m. Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.
Sermon: “When running on empty remember to retreat to the Lord, refuel for the journey and return to the flock"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Sermon: “Recognizing God,” Luke 19: 41-44.
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Pastor: Bob Clements
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Bigger Isn't Always Better"
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Pastor: Mickey Richardson
Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual
Notes: Sermon available in-person, or find sermon online at stjohnum.org or YouTube at St. John United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Sermon: "There Is No Difference," Romans 3:22-23
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: In-person service or Live on Facebook. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 704 W. Seventh St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: CDC guidelines
Pastor: Elder Timothy Williams
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
