SUNDAY SERMON
Sermon: "David's Dysfunctional Family" 2 Samuel 23-28
Speaker: Sister Jo Nicely
Church: House of Prayer, corner of Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "The Real Thing" Luke 10:25-37
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Nursery provided
Sermon: "Is There Not a Cause ... Finish the Fight" 1 Samuel 17
Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Prayer, Praise & Mighty Warriors Youth Service
Sermon: "Still Sent (Part II)"
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Still promoting "Be Kind" signs; Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Fellowship at 9 a.m.
Sermon: When the Trumpet Sounds - "Jesus Wins!"
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Sermon: "Steps of Wholeness: Integrity"
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Sunday School at 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: "Pressing On" with Pastor Amy Call
Church: St. John United Methodist Church
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School at 9 a.m.; St. John Cafe at 8:45 a.m.
Sermon: "Are You in Tune with the Heart of God?"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Extend Your Concept of Neighbor"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Luke 10 with the Rev. David Carletta
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Coffee Fellowship at 8:45 a.m.; fifth Sunday after Pentecost
MUSIC PROGRAM
Event: GloryBound Singers in concert
Church: Apollo Heights Baptist Church, 2322 Tamarack Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 1 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
SPECIAL PROGRAM
Event: Tent Revival with Cliff Potter
Church: Liberty Lighthouse Church, 6331 Kentucky 81
Dates: Through July 20
Time: Nightly at 7 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Event: CPC Community Yard Sale
Church: Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: July 20
Time: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Vendors $20 set-up fee to go to youth; call 270-683-4479 for details.
Event: Vacation Bible School
Church: Buena Vista Baptist Church, 23rd and Allen Streets
Dates: July 15-17
Time: 9-11 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: For children ages 3-kindergarten
GUEST SPEAKERS
Speaker: Pam Janoski's Service of the Word Worship
Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Fifth Sunday after Pentecost; fellowship time follows worship
Speaker: Dante Kelly
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
