Sermon: "David's Dysfunctional Family" 2 Samuel 23-28

Speaker: Sister Jo Nicely

Church: House of Prayer, corner of Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "The Real Thing" Luke 10:25-37

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Nursery provided

Sermon: "Is There Not a Cause ... Finish the Fight" 1 Samuel 17

Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Prayer, Praise & Mighty Warriors Youth Service

Sermon: "Still Sent (Part II)"

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Still promoting "Be Kind" signs; Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Fellowship at 9 a.m.

Sermon: When the Trumpet Sounds - "Jesus Wins!"

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.

Sermon: "Steps of Wholeness: Integrity"

Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Sunday School at 11:15 a.m.

Sermon: "Pressing On" with Pastor Amy Call

Church: St. John United Methodist Church

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School at 9 a.m.; St. John Cafe at 8:45 a.m.

Sermon: "Are You in Tune with the Heart of God?"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Extend Your Concept of Neighbor"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Luke 10 with the Rev. David Carletta

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Coffee Fellowship at 8:45 a.m.; fifth Sunday after Pentecost

Event: GloryBound Singers in concert

Church: Apollo Heights Baptist Church, 2322 Tamarack Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 1 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Event: Tent Revival with Cliff Potter

Church: Liberty Lighthouse Church, 6331 Kentucky 81

Dates: Through July 20

Time: Nightly at 7 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Event: CPC Community Yard Sale

Church: Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: July 20

Time: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Vendors $20 set-up fee to go to youth; call 270-683-4479 for details.

Event: Vacation Bible School

Church: Buena Vista Baptist Church, 23rd and Allen Streets

Dates: July 15-17

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: For children ages 3-kindergarten

Speaker: Pam Janoski's Service of the Word Worship

Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Fifth Sunday after Pentecost; fellowship time follows worship

Speaker: Dante Kelly

Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church

Date: Sunday

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

