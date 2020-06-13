Sermon: Camp Meeting, "Where the Spirit of God is There is Liberty"
Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, 3954 Kentucky 554
Date: June 17-21 at 7 p.m.
Note: Special minister each night
Sermon: Tested by Fire, Scripture: Daniel 3: 16-28, 30
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church; 1120 Woodlawn Avenue
Date: Sunday
Time: Facebook Live streaming at 11 a.m.
Pastor: Bob Clements
Sunday Sermon: Corpus Christi
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church
Date: Saturday, June 13
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's Welcome: 33% capacity with 33% overflow in Parish Hall
Note: Bishop Medley extends "dispensation of obligation"
Sunday Sermons: Let the Eucharist provide healing
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church
Date: Sunday, June 14
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Who's Welcome: 33% capacity with 33% overflow in Parish Hall
Note: Bishop Medley extends "dispensation of obligation"
Sermon: In-person service
Church: Buena Vista Baptist Church, 23rd and Allen Streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:45 a.m. — Worship; 10:45 a.m. — Bible Study
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Join us on for worship on our YouTube at St. John UMC, Owensboro
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Streaming Service
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: Facebook Live Service
Church: Buena Vista Baptist Church
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Facebook Live Service
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Watch daily devotions on the GracePointe’s Facebook page or Mitch Donohue’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.