SUNDAY SERMONS

Sermon: “Divine Purpose” Luke 4:18-19

Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Coffee and sweets 9:30 a.m.

Sermon: Son Light

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; fellowship 9 a.m.

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: 9 a.m. fellowship; 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81

Date: Sunday

Time: 2 p.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Nursery provided

Sermon: Worship service

Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: “Dream Big”

Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School at 11:15 a.m.

Sermon: “Professional Development”

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. St. John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School.

Sermon: “Perilous Times” 2 Timothy 3:1-5

Church: New Song Church 1308 Triplett St.

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Sunday

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Prayer, praise and youth service at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Sermon: Communion service

Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.

Sermon: “Be Transfigured by the Lord”

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: “Appreciate God’s Moments in Our Lives”

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Rite of Sending at 10 a.m. Mass

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, Kentucky 231 and Crane Pond Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 6 p.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: John 3

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 8 and 10 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Coffee fellowship at 9 a.m.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Event: Noon Lenten Devotional Series

Church: First Christian Church, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd.

Date: Tuesday

Time: 12:10 p.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: The Rev. Betty Sivis to speak on the “Gerasene Demonia”

Event: Stations of the Cross

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Friday

Time: 6 p.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Event: Legacy House of Prayer Presents: Encounter

Church: Legacy Owensboro, 5333 Frederica St.

Date: March 14

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with refreshments. Special worship and prayer event. To register, go to https://bit.ly/yourencounter.

Event: Usher Board Annual Day

Church: Greater Ebenezer Temple Church

Date: Sunday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Special guest Elder Joseph Horton and congregation of Lively Stone Church of God, Nortonsville; Suffragan Bishop, James E. Moore, host pastor

Event: Revival 2020

Church: The Church of the Living God, 1100 W. Fifth St.

Dates: Saturday and Sunday

Time: 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: On Saturday, Bishop Timothy Goins from Irvington will be the guest speaker, while Pastor Sanford Young from Campbellsville will be the guest speaker on Sunday.

Event: The Rev. Chris Brooks and family

Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81

Date: Saturday and Sunday

Time: 7 p.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

