Event: Blessed Sacrament Chapel 602 Sycamore St., will host its annual free community Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. The public is invite to drive-thru and pick up a free dinner for the occupants in your car to celebrate our blessings and give thanks. The drive-thru will be through the alley off of 7th Street.
Event: Knights of Columbus in Sorgho will have 2 pound sausage rolls on sale on Dec. 4. To place an order, call 270-993-9455 or 270-903-8986.
Sermon: “Peace! Be Still,” Mark 4: 35-41
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: In person or live on Facebook and YouTube
Sermon: “Thanksgiving”
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; worship service at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone is welcome!
Sermon: “The Deep things of God,” 1 Corinthians 2: 10-16
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: in-person worship at 10 a.m.; Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Join us on for worship on our YouTube at St. John UMC, Owensboro
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual
Notes: Find sermon on stjohnum.org or on YouTube at St. John United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: In-Person and Facebook Live Service
Church: Buena Vista Baptist Church, 23rd and Allen Streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:45 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
