SUNDAY SERMONS

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81

Date: Sunday

Time: 2 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Nursery provided

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "He Saved Others!"

Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Sitting Idle"

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. St. John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School;

Guest Speaker: Kevin Burney

Sermon: "Grieving for Gourds"

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Sunday

Who's welcome: Everyone.

Notes: Prayer, praise and youth service at 7 p.m.

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "A Proclamation-The Lord's Supper" 1 Corinthians 11:23-26

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.

Sermon: "Will God's Justice Save Us?"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Hold out Until The End"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Religious education, RCIA and youth group canceled

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: Pleasent Ridge Holiness Church, Kentucky 231 and Crane Pond Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 6 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Sermon: Luke 21 with the Rev. David Carletta

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Times: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Coffee fellowship at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Event: Revival Service

Church: Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road with Bro. Jerry Carter

Dates: Sunday-Thursday

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Event: 110th Anniversary

Church: Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Guest speaker: The Rev. Charles Johnson and the Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church, Henderson

Event: Community Meal

Church: Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge St.

Date: Tuesday

Time: 6 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Meal to be served in gym; Shepherd's Hand Mobile Clothing Closet on-site, weather permitting.

Event: Thanksgiving Gospel Singing and Potluck Dinner

Church: Larking Baptist Church, 2531 W. Old State Road 45, Rockport, Indiana

Date: Friday

Time: Dinner 5:45 p.m.; singing at 7 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

MUSIC PROGRAMS

Special Music: A Saint Cecilia Celebration

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Friday

Time: 6 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

