SUNDAY SERMONS
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81
Date: Sunday
Time: 2 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Nursery provided
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "He Saved Others!"
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Sitting Idle"
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. St. John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School;
Guest Speaker: Kevin Burney
Sermon: "Grieving for Gourds"
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday
Who's welcome: Everyone.
Notes: Prayer, praise and youth service at 7 p.m.
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "A Proclamation-The Lord's Supper" 1 Corinthians 11:23-26
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
Sermon: "Will God's Justice Save Us?"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Hold out Until The End"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Religious education, RCIA and youth group canceled
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: Pleasent Ridge Holiness Church, Kentucky 231 and Crane Pond Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Sermon: Luke 21 with the Rev. David Carletta
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Times: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Coffee fellowship at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Event: Revival Service
Church: Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road with Bro. Jerry Carter
Dates: Sunday-Thursday
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Event: 110th Anniversary
Church: Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Guest speaker: The Rev. Charles Johnson and the Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church, Henderson
Event: Community Meal
Church: Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge St.
Date: Tuesday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Meal to be served in gym; Shepherd's Hand Mobile Clothing Closet on-site, weather permitting.
Event: Thanksgiving Gospel Singing and Potluck Dinner
Church: Larking Baptist Church, 2531 W. Old State Road 45, Rockport, Indiana
Date: Friday
Time: Dinner 5:45 p.m.; singing at 7 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
MUSIC PROGRAMS
Special Music: A Saint Cecilia Celebration
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Friday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Information to appear in the CHURCH BULLETIN must be delivered in writing to or received in the mail by the Messenger-Inquirer newsroom by 5:30 p.m. the Thursday before the Saturday of publication. Send information to news@messenger-inquirer.com or jnoone@messenger-inquirer.com, or by mail to Community Editor, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302; or fax 270-686-7868. This is a free service available to all church-related organizations. Notices must include a name and telephone number where further information can be obtained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.