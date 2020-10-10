Sermon: God likes to party! Feast freely offered. Proper frock required.
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Oct. 10
Time: 4 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: 50% capacity with 50% overflow in Parish Hall
Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation”. 4 p.m. Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website, Facebook page and YouTube.
Sermon: We must come to the party/ feast invited, accepted and ready.
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Oct. 11
Time: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: 50% capacity with 50% overflow in Parish Hall
Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation.”
Sermon: “GracePointe’s Claim to Fame”, with Dr. Mitch Donohue, Pastor
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.
Date: Oct. 11
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; worship service at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone is welcome!
Sermon: “Fret Not” from Psalms 37, with Pastor Bob Clements
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Date: Oct. 11
Time: in-person worship at 10 a.m.; Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Sermon: “Send Them Out”, from Mark 3: 7-19
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: In person or live on Facebook and YouTube
Sermon: Join us on for worship on our YouTube at St. John UMC, Owensboro
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Streaming Service
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: In-Person and Facebook Live Service
Church: Buena Vista Baptist Church, 23rd and Allen Streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:45 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
