Sermon: "The wrong attitude can foster the growth of envy and entitlement"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 East 23rd St.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 19
Time: 4 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: 50% capacity with 50% overflow in Parish Hall
Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation.” The 4 p.m. Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook.
Sermon: “Nurture, grow and then harvest an attitude of gratitude”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church
601 East 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: 50% capacity with 50% overflow in Parish Hall
Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation”
Sermon: "Lord of the Sabbath," Mark 2:23-3:6
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who’s Welcome? Everyone
Note: Available In Person or Live on Facebook & YouTube
Sermon: “Add to Your Faith”
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Wednesday Bible Study-6 p.m.
Sermon: “Fret Not,” Psalms 37
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church; 1120 Woodlawn Avenue
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m. in-person service and Facebook Live
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: Pastor is Bob Clements
Sermon: Join us on for worship on our YouTube at St. John UMC, Owensboro
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Streaming Service
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: In-Person and Facebook Live Service
Church: Buena Vista Baptist Church, 23rd and Allen Streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:45 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
