SUNDAY SERMONS

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81

Date: Sunday

Time: 2 p.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Note: Nursery provided

Sermon: Worship service

Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: “Be Glad, for the Lord Is Near!”

Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School at 11:15 a.m.

Sermon: “Encountering God at St. John” with Pastor Amy Call

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. St. John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School;

Sermon: “King Over Me” featuring Rick Strickland

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.

Sermon: “Look Up!” Luke 21

Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Sunday

Who’s welcome: Everyone.

Notes: Prayer, praise and youth service at 7 p.m.

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: “Giving Thanks in Confusing Times” 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.

Sermon: “Paradise Promised”

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: “Jesus Christ, King of the Universe”

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Religious education and RCIA in session; no youth group

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Pleasent Ridge Holiness Church, Kentucky 231 and Crane Pond Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 6 p.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: “Christ the King” with the Rev. David Carletta

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Times: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Coffee fellowship at 9 a.m.; music by Samuel and Samuel Sebastian Wesley plus 19th-century service music, anthems and organ voluntaries

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Event: Appreciation Day for elder John Harris Jr.

Church: Church of the Living God P.G.T., 2319 W. 10th St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 3 p.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Guest speaker — Pastor Andre Bradley of Mount Calvary Baptist Church with reception following

Event: Men’s Mass Community Choir/Men’s Fellowship Breakfast hosted by Zion Baptist Church Brotherhood

Church: Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Event: Faith Fest Owensboro’s Thanksgiving Community Meal

Church: Blessed Sacrament Chapel, 602 Sycamore St.

Date: Sunday

Time:

Notes: Followed by interfaith Thanksgiving Prayer Service at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Owensboro, corner of Cedar Street and Parrish Avenue.

Event: Annual Thanksgiving Day Mass

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Thursday

Time: 9 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Note: Food donations to the altar before Mass

Event: Christmas Experience

Church: Crosspointe Baptist Church, 550 Worthington Road

Dates: Dec. 7-8

Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: A free family holiday experience complete with Christmas train, live nativity, carolers, photo booth, ornament making and delicious treats.

