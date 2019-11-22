SUNDAY SERMONS
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81
Date: Sunday
Time: 2 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Note: Nursery provided
Sermon: Worship service
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: “Be Glad, for the Lord Is Near!”
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School at 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: “Encountering God at St. John” with Pastor Amy Call
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. St. John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School;
Sermon: “King Over Me” featuring Rick Strickland
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: “Look Up!” Luke 21
Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday
Who’s welcome: Everyone.
Notes: Prayer, praise and youth service at 7 p.m.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: “Giving Thanks in Confusing Times” 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
Sermon: “Paradise Promised”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: “Jesus Christ, King of the Universe”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Religious education and RCIA in session; no youth group
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Pleasent Ridge Holiness Church, Kentucky 231 and Crane Pond Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: “Christ the King” with the Rev. David Carletta
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Times: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Coffee fellowship at 9 a.m.; music by Samuel and Samuel Sebastian Wesley plus 19th-century service music, anthems and organ voluntaries
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Event: Appreciation Day for elder John Harris Jr.
Church: Church of the Living God P.G.T., 2319 W. 10th St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 3 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Guest speaker — Pastor Andre Bradley of Mount Calvary Baptist Church with reception following
Event: Men’s Mass Community Choir/Men’s Fellowship Breakfast hosted by Zion Baptist Church Brotherhood
Church: Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Event: Faith Fest Owensboro’s Thanksgiving Community Meal
Church: Blessed Sacrament Chapel, 602 Sycamore St.
Date: Sunday
Time:
Notes: Followed by interfaith Thanksgiving Prayer Service at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Owensboro, corner of Cedar Street and Parrish Avenue.
Event: Annual Thanksgiving Day Mass
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Thursday
Time: 9 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Note: Food donations to the altar before Mass
Event: Christmas Experience
Church: Crosspointe Baptist Church, 550 Worthington Road
Dates: Dec. 7-8
Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: A free family holiday experience complete with Christmas train, live nativity, carolers, photo booth, ornament making and delicious treats.
