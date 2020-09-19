Church Rummage Sale: St. Martin Church will host its annual rummage sale Sept. 24-26 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Items include clothes, coats, toys, houseware, Christmas décor, furniture and miscellaneous goods.

Sermon: “The generosity of the Lord Cannot be out done!”

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 East 23rd St.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

Time: 4 p.m.

Who’s Welcome: 50% capacity with 50% overflow in Parish Hall

Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation.” The 4 p.m. Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook.

Sermon: “Equality before God is nothing to grumble about”

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church

601 East 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.

Who’s Welcome: 50% capacity with 50% overflow in Parish Hall

Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation”

Sermon: “Eating With Sinners,” Mark 2:13-17

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Who’s Welcome? Everyone

Note: Available In Person or Live on Facebook & YouTube

Sermon: “The Lordship of Christ”

Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave

Date: Sunday

Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Wednesday Bible Study-6 p.m.

Sermon: “Battle Fatigue,” Samuel 21: 15-17

Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church; 1120 Woodlawn Avenue

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m. in-person service and Facebook Live

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Note: Pastor is Bob Clements

Sermon: Join us on for worship on our YouTube at St. John UMC, Owensboro

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Streaming Service

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.

Sermon: In-Person and Facebook Live Service

Church: Buena Vista Baptist Church, 23rd and Allen Streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:45 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

