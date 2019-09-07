SUNDAY SERMON
Event: New Worship Service Schedule
Church: Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 E. Fourth St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 8:45 a.m. - Worship service with Holy Communion, sanctuary
9:30 a.m. - Sunday School for all ages
10:45 a.m. - Traditional worship with sanctuary choir, sanctuary
10:45 a.m. - Contemporary worship, Shepherd Center Auditorium
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Note: Nursery provided
Sermon: Book of James
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Steps to Wholeness"
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: “Little Faith, Why Are You Anxious?”
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School
Sermon: “Imitation and Excuses"
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: "Don't Be Distracted" Romans 8
Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Note: 7 p.m. Thursday Prayer, Praise and Youth Service
Sermon: Pastor Dan Fugate
Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Things Can Get Worse"
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study
Sermon: "Who/What Enslaves You?"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "How do You Carry Your Own Cross?"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: No religious red, ECIA or Youth Group with holiday
Sermon: Luke 14
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. Coffee Fellowship
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Event: “Homecoming Service”
Church: Livermore General Baptist Church, 611 Hill St., Livermore
Date: Sunday
Time: 11 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Singing by Greg Pearson; potluck in Fellowship Hall after services
Event: “Revival”
Church: Livermore General Baptist Church, 611 Hill St., Livermore
Date: Sept. 16-20
Time: 7 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Services nightly with the Rev. David Youngblood
Event: “Engaged Leadership” with Diane Mills
Location: Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount
Date: Thursday-Friday
Time: Starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and ends at 4 p.m. Sunday
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Strengthen your capacity to listen within to what is most meaningful and important in your life and engage others in genuine, meaningful conversation. Resident: $130 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, social, and overnight accommodations); commuter: $70 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, and social.) To register, call 270-229-0206, email retreatcenter@maplemount.org, or visit https://ursulinesmsj.org/registration-form-for-sponsored-programs/The retreat.
Event: Homecoming
Church: Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, 7001 Poindexter St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Guest speaker the Rev. Gail Russell; lunch at noon with praise/worship/preaching after lunch
Event: "Going Up" Fundraiser
Church: Breckenridge Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Breckenridge St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Barbecue ribs for sale, brown bag lunch, baked goods and gospel singing
Information to appear in the CHURCH BULLETIN must be delivered in writing to or received in the mail by the Messenger-Inquirer newsroom by 5:30 p.m. the Thursday before the Saturday of publication. Send information to news@messenger-inquirer.com or jnoone@messenger-inquirer.com, or by mail to Community Editor, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302; or fax 270-686-7868. This is a free service available to all church-related organizations. Notices must include a name and telephone number where further information can be obtained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.