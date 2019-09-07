SUNDAY SERMON

Event: New Worship Service Schedule

Church: Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 E. Fourth St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 8:45 a.m. - Worship service with Holy Communion, sanctuary

9:30 a.m. - Sunday School for all ages

10:45 a.m. - Traditional worship with sanctuary choir, sanctuary

10:45 a.m. - Contemporary worship, Shepherd Center Auditorium

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Note: Nursery provided

Sermon: Book of James

Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Steps to Wholeness"

Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.

Sermon: “Little Faith, Why Are You Anxious?”

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School

Sermon: “Imitation and Excuses"

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.

Sermon: "Don't Be Distracted" Romans 8

Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Note: 7 p.m. Thursday Prayer, Praise and Youth Service

Sermon: Pastor Dan Fugate

Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Things Can Get Worse"

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study

Sermon: "Who/What Enslaves You?"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "How do You Carry Your Own Cross?"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: No religious red, ECIA or Youth Group with holiday

Sermon: Luke 14

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. Coffee Fellowship

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Event: “Homecoming Service”

Church: Livermore General Baptist Church, 611 Hill St., Livermore

Date: Sunday

Time: 11 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Singing by Greg Pearson; potluck in Fellowship Hall after services

Event: “Revival”

Church: Livermore General Baptist Church, 611 Hill St., Livermore

Date: Sept. 16-20

Time: 7 p.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Services nightly with the Rev. David Youngblood

Event: “Engaged Leadership” with Diane Mills

Location: Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount

Date: Thursday-Friday

Time: Starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and ends at 4 p.m. Sunday

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Strengthen your capacity to listen within to what is most meaningful and important in your life and engage others in genuine, meaningful conversation. Resident: $130 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, social, and overnight accommodations); commuter: $70 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, and social.) To register, call 270-229-0206, email retreatcenter@maplemount.org, or visit https://ursulinesmsj.org/registration-form-for-sponsored-programs/The retreat.

Event: Homecoming

Church: Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, 7001 Poindexter St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Guest speaker the Rev. Gail Russell; lunch at noon with praise/worship/preaching after lunch

Event: "Going Up" Fundraiser

Church: Breckenridge Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Breckenridge St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Barbecue ribs for sale, brown bag lunch, baked goods and gospel singing

Information to appear in the CHURCH BULLETIN must be delivered in writing to or received in the mail by the Messenger-Inquirer newsroom by 5:30 p.m. the Thursday before the Saturday of publication. Send information to news@messenger-inquirer.com or jnoone@messenger-inquirer.com, or by mail to Community Editor, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302; or fax 270-686-7868. This is a free service available to all church-related organizations. Notices must include a name and telephone number where further information can be obtained.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.