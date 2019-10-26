SUNDAY SERMONS
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81
Date: Sunday
Time: 2 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Nursery provided
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: New Song Church 1308 Triplett St.
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday
Who's welcome: Everyone.
Notes: Prayer, praise and youth service at 7 p.m.
Sermon: Celebration of Reformation Sunday with Pastor Dan Fugate
Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Oktoberfest luncheon after celebration
Sermon: "The Last Invitation"
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study; Pastor Appreciation Day worship service followed by fellowship meal
Sermon: "God Doesn't Play Favorites"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Pray from The Heart"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Priest Appreciation Fellowship and brunch at 11 a.m.
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 11 a.m. Coffee Fellowship
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: Pleasent Ridge Holiness Church, Kentucky 231 and Crane Pond Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Guest speaker Brother Joe Henderson from Morgantown
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Event: Celebrating Pastor Natasha Swanagan
Church: Church of Living God, P.G.T., 2319 W. 10th St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Appreciation service for the pastor with guest speaker Minister Jonathan White.
Event: Fall Festival
Church: Church of Living God, P.G.T., 2319 W. 10th St.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
Time: from 4 to 7 p.m.
Who's welcome: Youth
Notes: Trunk treating, free hotdogs, candy and games
Event: Harvest Festival
Church: First General Baptist Church, 620 Maple Ave.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
Time: From 5 to 7 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Free food, games and lots of fun
Event: Trunk of Treats
Church: Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.
Date: Oct. 29
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Hot dogs, chips, chili, and drinks. No costumes, please.
