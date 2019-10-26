SUNDAY SERMONS

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81

Date: Sunday

Time: 2 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Nursery provided

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: New Song Church 1308 Triplett St.

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Sunday

Who's welcome: Everyone.

Notes: Prayer, praise and youth service at 7 p.m.

Sermon: Celebration of Reformation Sunday with Pastor Dan Fugate

Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Oktoberfest luncheon after celebration

Sermon: "The Last Invitation"

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study; Pastor Appreciation Day worship service followed by fellowship meal

Sermon: "God Doesn't Play Favorites"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Pray from The Heart"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Priest Appreciation Fellowship and brunch at 11 a.m.

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 11 a.m. Coffee Fellowship

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: Pleasent Ridge Holiness Church, Kentucky 231 and Crane Pond Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 6 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Guest speaker Brother Joe Henderson from Morgantown

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Event: Celebrating Pastor Natasha Swanagan

Church: Church of Living God, P.G.T., 2319 W. 10th St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Appreciation service for the pastor with guest speaker Minister Jonathan White.

Event: Fall Festival

Church: Church of Living God, P.G.T., 2319 W. 10th St.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: from 4 to 7 p.m.

Who's welcome: Youth

Notes: Trunk treating, free hotdogs, candy and games

Event: Harvest Festival

Church: First General Baptist Church, 620 Maple Ave.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: From 5 to 7 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Free food, games and lots of fun

Event: Trunk of Treats

Church: Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.

Date: Oct. 29

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Hot dogs, chips, chili, and drinks. No costumes, please.

