Sermon: "Challenging Circumstances" Philippians 1:12-19
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Nursery provided
Sermon: Book of James Chapter 2
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: "Little Faith, Why Are You Afraid?"
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School
Sermon: "Lost"
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: "And Be Renewed in The Spirit of Your Mind" Ephesians 4:23
Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: 7 p.m. Thursday Prayer, Praise and Youth Service
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Never Forsake Christ"
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study
Sermon: "Welcome to The Lost and Found"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Do You Believe Jesus Will Claim You?"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Religious education, RCIA and Youth Group
Sermon: Luke 15
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. Coffee Fellowship
Event: Pastoral Pre-Appreciation Service
Church: Greater Ebenezer Temple Church, 1528 W. Ninth St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 5 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Guests: Elder Samuel Anderson and the congregation of Amazing Grace Apostolic Church of Clarksville, Tennessee
Event: Women's Day
Speaker: Minister Martiza Weeks
Church: Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Event: Annual Rummage Sale
Church: St. Martin Catholic Church, 5856 Kentucky 81
Dates: Thursday-Sept. 21
Times: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Thursday-Friday); 7 a.m. to noon (Sept. 21)
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Features clothes, coats, toys, houseware, Christmas decor, furniture
Event: "Revival"
Church: Livermore General Baptist Church, 611 Hill St., Livermore
Date: Monday-Friday
Time: 7 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Services nightly with the Rev. David Youngblood
Event: "Take Me Back" Church Anniversary/Homecoming Musical
Church: Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1213 E. 10th St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 3 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Gospel sing-a-long, coordinated by Minister DeMarcus Curry, to feature local artists singing old hymns and gospel music in recognition of Gospel Music Heritage Month
Event: Indoor Yard Sale
Church: First Church of God, 2101 Kentucky 554
Date: Saturday
Time: Starts at 6 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Proceeds go to a local homeless shelter
Event: Fall Community Cookout
Church: Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Jewelry and paper airplane making, hotdogs, hamburgers, chips, games, video games and slot car racing
Event: 37th Annual Church Anniversary
Sermon: "Be on The Lookout" 1 Peter 5:5-10
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Date: Saturday
Time: Starts at 11:15 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Bible study at 6 p.m. every Wednesday
Event: Lourdes Parish Mission on Evangelization
Church: Our Lady of Lourdes, 4029 Frederica St.
Dates: Oct. 20-22
Time: 6 p.m. each night
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Oct. 20- Joe Bland on evangelization within the family; Oct. 21 - Deacon Mark Marsali on evangelization within the parish; Oct. 22 - Fr. Jason McClure on evangelization in the community and Mass; refreshments each evening.
