SUNDAY SERMON

Sermon: "Challenging Circumstances" Philippians 1:12-19

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Nursery provided

Sermon: Book of James Chapter 2

Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.

Sermon: "Little Faith, Why Are You Afraid?"

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School

Sermon: "Lost"

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.

Sermon: "And Be Renewed in The Spirit of Your Mind" Ephesians 4:23

Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: 7 p.m. Thursday Prayer, Praise and Youth Service

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Never Forsake Christ"

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study

Sermon: "Welcome to The Lost and Found"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Do You Believe Jesus Will Claim You?"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Religious education, RCIA and Youth Group

Sermon: Luke 15

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. Coffee Fellowship

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Event: Pastoral Pre-Appreciation Service

Church: Greater Ebenezer Temple Church, 1528 W. Ninth St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 5 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Guests: Elder Samuel Anderson and the congregation of Amazing Grace Apostolic Church of Clarksville, Tennessee

Event: Women's Day

Speaker: Minister Martiza Weeks

Church: Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Event: Annual Rummage Sale

Church: St. Martin Catholic Church, 5856 Kentucky 81

Dates: Thursday-Sept. 21

Times: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Thursday-Friday); 7 a.m. to noon (Sept. 21)

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Features clothes, coats, toys, houseware, Christmas decor, furniture

Event: "Revival"

Church: Livermore General Baptist Church, 611 Hill St., Livermore

Date: Monday-Friday

Time: 7 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Services nightly with the Rev. David Youngblood

Event: "Take Me Back" Church Anniversary/Homecoming Musical

Church: Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1213 E. 10th St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 3 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Gospel sing-a-long, coordinated by Minister DeMarcus Curry, to feature local artists singing old hymns and gospel music in recognition of Gospel Music Heritage Month

Event: Indoor Yard Sale

Church: First Church of God, 2101 Kentucky 554

Date: Saturday

Time: Starts at 6 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Proceeds go to a local homeless shelter

Event: Fall Community Cookout

Church: Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Jewelry and paper airplane making, hotdogs, hamburgers, chips, games, video games and slot car racing

Event: 37th Annual Church Anniversary

Sermon: "Be on The Lookout" 1 Peter 5:5-10

Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.

Date: Saturday

Time: Starts at 11:15 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Bible study at 6 p.m. every Wednesday

Event: Lourdes Parish Mission on Evangelization

Church: Our Lady of Lourdes, 4029 Frederica St.

Dates: Oct. 20-22

Time: 6 p.m. each night

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Oct. 20- Joe Bland on evangelization within the family; Oct. 21 - Deacon Mark Marsali on evangelization within the parish; Oct. 22 - Fr. Jason McClure on evangelization in the community and Mass; refreshments each evening.

