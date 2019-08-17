SUNDAY SERMON
Sermon: "The Fullness of Time" Galatians 4:4; Ephesians 1:10; Romans 11:25
Speaker: Sister Jo Nicely
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Bro. Scott Head at 6 p.m.
Sermon: "Steps of Wholeness: Discipline"
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: "How Long?"
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. -- St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School
Sermon: "A Fiery Passion"
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; fellowship 9 a.m.; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: "Tearing Down High Places" 1-2 Kings
Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Prayer, Praise and Youth Service
Sermon: "Too Late -- Too Early"
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Sermon: "Tension that Arises from Jesus' Message"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Struggle against Temptation"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Luke 12
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Coffee Fellowship at 8:45 a.m.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Event: St. Anthony's Yard Sale
Church: St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 261 St. Anthony Road, Utica
Date: Saturday, Aug. 17
Time: 6 a.m. to noon
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Proceeds to benefit the re-painting of parish hall; featured items -- furniture, dishes, clothes and miscellaneous items
Event: Engaged Leadership with Diane Mills
Location: Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount
Date: Sept. 13-14
Time: Starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and ends at 4 p.m. Sunday
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Strengthen your capacity to listen within to what is most meaningful and important in your life and engage others in genuine, meaningful conversation. Resident: $130 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, social, and overnight accommodations); commuter: $70 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, and social.) To register, call 270-229-0206, email retreatcenter@maplemount.org, or visit https://ursulinesmsj.org/registration-form-for-sponsored-programs/The retreat.
Event: Brotherhood Annual Day
Semon: "Searching for Real Men" Ezekiel 34:11
Church: Greater Ebenezer Temple Church, 1528 W. Ninth St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Special guests District Elder Larry E. Smith and the congregation of the Apostolic Revival Center, Dickson, Tennessee
Event: Family and Friends Day
Special guests: The Rev. Lynn Owens and New Rack Creek Baptist Church, Henderson
Church: Bethel Baptist Church, 205 Simmons St., Drakesboro
Date: Sunday
Time: 3 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Lunch to be served
MUSIC PROGRAM
Event: Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social and gospel singing, featuring GloryBound and Nail Print
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Saturday, Aug. 17
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Ice cream fellowship following singing
