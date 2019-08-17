SUNDAY SERMON

Sermon: "The Fullness of Time" Galatians 4:4; Ephesians 1:10; Romans 11:25

Speaker: Sister Jo Nicely

Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Bro. Scott Head at 6 p.m.

Sermon: "Steps of Wholeness: Discipline"

Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.

Sermon: "How Long?"

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. -- St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School

Sermon: "A Fiery Passion"

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; fellowship 9 a.m.; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.

Sermon: "Tearing Down High Places" 1-2 Kings

Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Prayer, Praise and Youth Service

Sermon: "Too Late -- Too Early"

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.

Sermon: "Tension that Arises from Jesus' Message"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Struggle against Temptation"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Luke 12

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Coffee Fellowship at 8:45 a.m.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Event: St. Anthony's Yard Sale

Church: St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 261 St. Anthony Road, Utica

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17

Time: 6 a.m. to noon

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Proceeds to benefit the re-painting of parish hall; featured items -- furniture, dishes, clothes and miscellaneous items

Event: Engaged Leadership with Diane Mills

Location: Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount

Date: Sept. 13-14

Time: Starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and ends at 4 p.m. Sunday

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Strengthen your capacity to listen within to what is most meaningful and important in your life and engage others in genuine, meaningful conversation. Resident: $130 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, social, and overnight accommodations); commuter: $70 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, and social.) To register, call 270-229-0206, email retreatcenter@maplemount.org, or visit https://ursulinesmsj.org/registration-form-for-sponsored-programs/The retreat.

Event: Brotherhood Annual Day

Semon: "Searching for Real Men" Ezekiel 34:11

Church: Greater Ebenezer Temple Church, 1528 W. Ninth St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Special guests District Elder Larry E. Smith and the congregation of the Apostolic Revival Center, Dickson, Tennessee

Event: Family and Friends Day

Special guests: The Rev. Lynn Owens and New Rack Creek Baptist Church, Henderson

Church: Bethel Baptist Church, 205 Simmons St., Drakesboro

Date: Sunday

Time: 3 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Lunch to be served

MUSIC PROGRAM

Event: Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social and gospel singing, featuring GloryBound and Nail Print

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17

Time: 6 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Ice cream fellowship following singing

