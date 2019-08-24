SUNDAY SERMON
Sermon: "Those Watershed Moments" Acts 9:1-12; Acts 16:6-10
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Nursery provided
Sermon: "Are Times of the Gentiles and the Fullness of the Gentiles the Same?"
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Debbie Best to teach at 6 p.m. Sunday
Sermon: "Steps to Wholeness: Perseverance"
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: "Rejoice"
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School
Sermon: "Glorifying and Grumbling"
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: "Part 2, Tearing Down High Places" I and II Kings
Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: 7 p.m. Thursday Prayer, Praise and Youth Service
Sermon: Morning Worship
Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "A Horrible Harvest"
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study
Sermon: "Ruled by God or Unruly?"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Do You Distance Yourself from God?"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 11 a.m. RCIA; 6 p.m. youth group
Sermon: Luke 13
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. Coffee Fellowship
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Event: "Friends and Family"
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes:10 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study; guest speaker-the Rev. Billy Garrett, associate pastor, Nazarene Baptist Church, Evansville, Indiana
Event: "Homecoming Service"
Church: Livermore General Baptist Church, 611 Hill St., Livermore
Date: Sept. 8
Time: 11 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Singing by Greg Pearson; potluck in Fellowship Hall after services
Event: "Revival"
Church: Livermore General Baptist Church, 611 Hill St., Livermore
Date: Sept. 16-20
Time: 7 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Services nightly with the Rev. David Youngblood
Event: "Mother's Board Day"
Church: Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Event: "145th Church Anniversary"
Church: Pleasant Point Missionary Baptist Church, 3723 Kentucky 764; Utica
Date: Sunday
Time: 3 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Guest minister, The Rev. Rabon L. Turner, New Hope Baptist Church, Evansville, Indiana
Event: "Assembly 2019"
Church: Church of Living God, P.G.T, 231069 W. 10th St.
Date: Aug. 30-Sept. 1
Time: 7 p.m. and 11 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Friday night speaker - Pastor Bobby Tappy; Saturday morning speaker - Bishop C. Felory, Bedford, Ohio; Saturday night speaker - Evangelist Pam Dennis, Evansville
Event: "Free Community Meal"
Church: Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge St.
Date: Friday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Meal to be served in gym; Shepherd's Hand Mobile Clothing Closet to attend, weather permitting
Event: "Engaged Leadership" with Diane Mills
Location: Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount
Date: Sept. 13-14
Time: Starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and ends at 4 p.m. Sunday
Who's welcome: Everyone
GUEST SPEAKERS
Speaker: Brother Scott Heads
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, U.S. 231 and Crane Pond Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Strengthen your capacity to listen within to what is most meaningful and important in your life and engage others in genuine, meaningful conversation. Resident: $130 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, social, and overnight accommodations); commuter: $70 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, and social.) To register, call 270-229-0206, email retreatcenter@maplemount.org, or visit https://ursulinesmsj.org/registration-form-for-sponsored-programs/The retreat.
