Sermon: "Those Watershed Moments" Acts 9:1-12; Acts 16:6-10

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Nursery provided

Sermon: "Are Times of the Gentiles and the Fullness of the Gentiles the Same?"

Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Debbie Best to teach at 6 p.m. Sunday

Sermon: "Steps to Wholeness: Perseverance"

Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.

Sermon: "Rejoice"

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School

Sermon: "Glorifying and Grumbling"

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.

Sermon: "Part 2, Tearing Down High Places" I and II Kings

Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: 7 p.m. Thursday Prayer, Praise and Youth Service

Sermon: Morning Worship

Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "A Horrible Harvest"

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study

Sermon: "Ruled by God or Unruly?"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Do You Distance Yourself from God?"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 11 a.m. RCIA; 6 p.m. youth group

Sermon: Luke 13

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. Coffee Fellowship

Event: "Friends and Family"

Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes:10 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study; guest speaker-the Rev. Billy Garrett, associate pastor, Nazarene Baptist Church, Evansville, Indiana

Event: "Homecoming Service"

Church: Livermore General Baptist Church, 611 Hill St., Livermore

Date: Sept. 8

Time: 11 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Singing by Greg Pearson; potluck in Fellowship Hall after services

Event: "Revival"

Church: Livermore General Baptist Church, 611 Hill St., Livermore

Date: Sept. 16-20

Time: 7 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Services nightly with the Rev. David Youngblood

Event: "Mother's Board Day"

Church: Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Event: "145th Church Anniversary"

Church: Pleasant Point Missionary Baptist Church, 3723 Kentucky 764; Utica

Date: Sunday

Time: 3 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Guest minister, The Rev. Rabon L. Turner, New Hope Baptist Church, Evansville, Indiana

Event: "Assembly 2019"

Church: Church of Living God, P.G.T, 231069 W. 10th St.

Date: Aug. 30-Sept. 1

Time: 7 p.m. and 11 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Friday night speaker - Pastor Bobby Tappy; Saturday morning speaker - Bishop C. Felory, Bedford, Ohio; Saturday night speaker - Evangelist Pam Dennis, Evansville

Event: "Free Community Meal"

Church: Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge St.

Date: Friday

Time: 6 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Meal to be served in gym; Shepherd's Hand Mobile Clothing Closet to attend, weather permitting

Event: "Engaged Leadership" with Diane Mills

Location: Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount

Date: Sept. 13-14

Time: Starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and ends at 4 p.m. Sunday

Who's welcome: Everyone

Speaker: Brother Scott Heads

Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, U.S. 231 and Crane Pond Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 6 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Strengthen your capacity to listen within to what is most meaningful and important in your life and engage others in genuine, meaningful conversation. Resident: $130 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, social, and overnight accommodations); commuter: $70 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, and social.) To register, call 270-229-0206, email retreatcenter@maplemount.org, or visit https://ursulinesmsj.org/registration-form-for-sponsored-programs/The retreat.

