SUNDAY SERMONS
Sermon: "Compel Them"
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 9 a.m. fellowship; 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81
Date: Sunday
Time: 2 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Nursery provided
Sermon: Worship service
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School at 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. St. John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School.
Sermon: "Blessed New Year and in 2020 May All Things Become New" 2 Corinthians 5
Church: New Song Church 1308 Triplett St.
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Prayer, praise and youth service at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
Sermon: "Celestial Navigation or Divine Intervention"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Epiphany Party at 5 p.m. in Parish Hall.
Sermon: "Discover Jesus and Share Him with Others"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Religious education, RCIA, and youth group in session.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, Kentucky 231 and Crane Pond Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Matthew 2:13-15, 19-23 with Conley Stamper
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 8 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Coffee fellowship at 9 a.m.; second morning worship at 10 a.m.
Special Programs
Event: "The Epiphany of our Lord Jesus Christ"
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Monday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Event: "Hope thru Hilarity Comedy Weekend" featuring Scott Davis
Church: Calhoun Baptist Church, 315 Main St., Calhoun
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Church: Macedonia Baptist Church, 4839 Millers Mill Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
