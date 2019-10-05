SUNDAY SERMON
Sermon: Worship
Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81
Date: Sunday
Time: 2 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Nursery provided
Sermon: "The Effectual Fervent Prayer of a Righteous Man" James 5
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: "Marks of Discipleship: Worship" Revelation 4:6-11
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School
Sermon: "Remember"
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: "Surely I Come Quickly" Revelation 22
Church: New Song Church 1308 Triplett St.
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday
Who's welcome: Everyone.
Notes: Prayer, praise and youth service at 7 p.m.
Sermon: Worship
Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Perfection, Reality, Justice!"
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study
Sermon: "Obligations or Joy-Filled Motivation?"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Let Your Faith Be an Ongoing Celebration"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: No religious education, RCIA or youth group
Sermon: 2 Timothy
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 11 a.m. Coffee Fellowship
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Event: Ladies Day at The Barn
Location: 6344 Kentucky 762, Philpot
Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Breakfast and praise worship; guest speakers Sharon King and Kim Wilborn
Event: Lourdes Parish Mission on Evangelization
Church: Our Lady of Lourdes, 4029 Frederica St.
Dates: Oct. 20-22
Time: 6 p.m. each night
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Oct. 20 - Joe Bland on evangelization within the family; Oct. 21 - Deacon Mark Marsali on evangelization within the parish; Oct. 22 - Fr. Jason McClure on evangelization in the community and Mass; refreshments each evening.
Event: 135th Church Anniversary
Church: Bryant's Baptist Church, Whitesville
Date: Sunday
Time: 3 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: The Rev. G. Mattally and the Church for All (guests); dinner to be served
Event: Ordination Service
Church: Church of the Living God, P.G.T., 2319 W. 10th St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Elder Ina Taylor to be ordained as bishop of church with reception to follow in Fellowship Hall
Event: Blessing of the Animals and the Feast of Francis St. Assisi
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Event canceled if rain; cats in carriers please; dog or cat food accepted as donation for DC animal shelter
Event: Homecoming
Church: Little Flock Holiness Church, Kentucky 815 and 554
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Evangelist Arlie Brock
Event: Revival
Church: Little Flock Holiness Church
Date: Monday-Friday
Time: 7 p.m. nightly
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: The Rev. Bob Bell and the Rev. Steve Simpson to speak
