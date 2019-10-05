SUNDAY SERMON

Sermon: Worship

Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81

Date: Sunday

Time: 2 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Worship

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Nursery provided

Sermon: "The Effectual Fervent Prayer of a Righteous Man" James 5

Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Worship

Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.

Sermon: "Marks of Discipleship: Worship" Revelation 4:6-11

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School

Sermon: "Remember"

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.

Sermon: "Surely I Come Quickly" Revelation 22

Church: New Song Church 1308 Triplett St.

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Sunday

Who's welcome: Everyone.

Notes: Prayer, praise and youth service at 7 p.m.

Sermon: Worship

Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Perfection, Reality, Justice!"

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study

Sermon: "Obligations or Joy-Filled Motivation?"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Let Your Faith Be an Ongoing Celebration"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: No religious education, RCIA or youth group

Sermon: 2 Timothy

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 11 a.m. Coffee Fellowship

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Event: Ladies Day at The Barn

Location: 6344 Kentucky 762, Philpot

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Breakfast and praise worship; guest speakers Sharon King and Kim Wilborn

Event: Lourdes Parish Mission on Evangelization

Church: Our Lady of Lourdes, 4029 Frederica St.

Dates: Oct. 20-22

Time: 6 p.m. each night

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Oct. 20 - Joe Bland on evangelization within the family; Oct. 21 - Deacon Mark Marsali on evangelization within the parish; Oct. 22 - Fr. Jason McClure on evangelization in the community and Mass; refreshments each evening.

Event: 135th Church Anniversary

Church: Bryant's Baptist Church, Whitesville

Date: Sunday

Time: 3 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: The Rev. G. Mattally and the Church for All (guests); dinner to be served

Event: Ordination Service

Church: Church of the Living God, P.G.T., 2319 W. 10th St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Elder Ina Taylor to be ordained as bishop of church with reception to follow in Fellowship Hall

Event: Blessing of the Animals and the Feast of Francis St. Assisi

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Event canceled if rain; cats in carriers please; dog or cat food accepted as donation for DC animal shelter

Event: Homecoming

Church: Little Flock Holiness Church, Kentucky 815 and 554

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Evangelist Arlie Brock

Event: Revival

Church: Little Flock Holiness Church

Date: Monday-Friday

Time: 7 p.m. nightly

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: The Rev. Bob Bell and the Rev. Steve Simpson to speak

Information to appear in the CHURCH BULLETIN must be delivered in writing to or received in the mail by the Messenger-Inquirer newsroom by 5:30 p.m. the Thursday before the Saturday of publication. Send information to news@messenger-inquirer.com or jnoone@messenger-inquirer.com, or by mail to Community Editor, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302; or fax 270-686-7868. This is a free service available to all church-related organizations. Notices must include a name and telephone number where further information can be obtained.

