SUNDAY SERMON

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81

Date: Sunday

Time: 2 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Nursery provided

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.

Sermon: "Marks of Discipleship"

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.

Sermon: "Do Unto Others As You Would Have Them Do Unto You" Matthew 7

Church: New Song Church 1308 Triplett St.

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Sunday

Who's welcome: Everyone.

Notes: Prayer, praise and youth service at 7 p.m.

Sermon: Worship Service

Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "The End"

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study

Sermon: "God Is Only A Prayer Away"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Pray with Persistence"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Religious education, RCIA and youth group in session

Sermon: Luke 18

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 11 a.m. Coffee Fellowship

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Event: One-day Revival

Church: Sorgho Baptist Church, 3083 Kentucky 1554, Sorgho

Date: Sunday

Times: 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Evangelist Bro. Van Thompson

Event: Gospel Singing

Church: Riverside Baptist Church, 3703 Kentucky 144

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Time: 6 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Featuring Nailprint & The GloryBound Singers; refreshments to follow

Event: 25th annual Pastoral Appreciation Service

Church: Greater Ebenezer Temple Church, 1528 W. Ninth St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 5 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Guests Bishop Sherman Merritt and the congregation of Greater Christ Temple from Nashville, Tennessee

Event: Lourdes Parish Mission on Evangelization

Church: Our Lady of Lourdes, 4029 Frederica St.

Dates: Sunday-Tuesday

Time: 6 p.m. each night

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday - Joe Bland on evangelization within the family; Monday - Deacon Mark Marsali on evangelization within the parish; Tuesday - Fr. Jason McClure on evangelization in the community and Mass; refreshments each evening.

Event: Breast Cancer Awareness Lunch

Church: Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Time: Noon

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Testimonies from breast cancer survivors; host Janet Hall; musical guests: Tenth St. Baptist Church choir

Event: Musical Program

Church: Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 3 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Musical guests: Alma and Robert Randolph and the Tenth Street Baptist Church male choir

Event: Community Meal

Church: Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge St.

Date: Friday

Time: 6 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Shepherd's Hand Mobile Clothing Closet to attend; dinner in the gym; weather permitting

Event: Guest Speaker Deacon Sami Wilson

Church: Breckenridge St. United Methodist Church, 1414 Breckenridge St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Information to appear in the CHURCH BULLETIN must be delivered in writing to or received in the mail by the Messenger-Inquirer newsroom by 5:30 p.m. the Thursday before the Saturday of publication. Send information to news@messenger-inquirer.com or jnoone@messenger-inquirer.com, or by mail to Community Editor, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302; or fax 270-686-7868. This is a free service available to all church-related organizations. Notices must include a name and telephone number where further information can be obtained.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.