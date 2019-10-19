SUNDAY SERMON
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81
Date: Sunday
Time: 2 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Nursery provided
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: "Marks of Discipleship"
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: "Do Unto Others As You Would Have Them Do Unto You" Matthew 7
Church: New Song Church 1308 Triplett St.
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday
Who's welcome: Everyone.
Notes: Prayer, praise and youth service at 7 p.m.
Sermon: Worship Service
Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "The End"
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study
Sermon: "God Is Only A Prayer Away"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Pray with Persistence"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Religious education, RCIA and youth group in session
Sermon: Luke 18
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 11 a.m. Coffee Fellowship
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Event: One-day Revival
Church: Sorgho Baptist Church, 3083 Kentucky 1554, Sorgho
Date: Sunday
Times: 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Evangelist Bro. Van Thompson
Event: Gospel Singing
Church: Riverside Baptist Church, 3703 Kentucky 144
Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Featuring Nailprint & The GloryBound Singers; refreshments to follow
Event: 25th annual Pastoral Appreciation Service
Church: Greater Ebenezer Temple Church, 1528 W. Ninth St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 5 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Guests Bishop Sherman Merritt and the congregation of Greater Christ Temple from Nashville, Tennessee
Event: Lourdes Parish Mission on Evangelization
Church: Our Lady of Lourdes, 4029 Frederica St.
Dates: Sunday-Tuesday
Time: 6 p.m. each night
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday - Joe Bland on evangelization within the family; Monday - Deacon Mark Marsali on evangelization within the parish; Tuesday - Fr. Jason McClure on evangelization in the community and Mass; refreshments each evening.
Event: Breast Cancer Awareness Lunch
Church: Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
Time: Noon
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Testimonies from breast cancer survivors; host Janet Hall; musical guests: Tenth St. Baptist Church choir
Event: Musical Program
Church: Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 3 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Musical guests: Alma and Robert Randolph and the Tenth Street Baptist Church male choir
Event: Community Meal
Church: Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge St.
Date: Friday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Shepherd's Hand Mobile Clothing Closet to attend; dinner in the gym; weather permitting
Event: Guest Speaker Deacon Sami Wilson
Church: Breckenridge St. United Methodist Church, 1414 Breckenridge St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Information to appear in the CHURCH BULLETIN must be delivered in writing to or received in the mail by the Messenger-Inquirer newsroom by 5:30 p.m. the Thursday before the Saturday of publication.
