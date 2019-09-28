SUNDAY SERMON

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81

Date: Sunday

Time: 2 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Nursery provided

Sermon: James 4

Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Sow What! Part II"

Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.

Sermon: "Little Faith, Why Do You Still Not Understand?"

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School

Sermon: "Not My Problem (Part II)"

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.

Sermon: "Then ye Shall be a Peculiar Treasure" Exodus 19:5

Church: New Song Church 1308 Triplett St.

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Sunday

Who's welcome: Everyone.

Notes: Love outreach-Yard Sale Style at 1 p.m. Saturday; items to be distributed to those in the need free of charge; free hot dogs and drinks while they last

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "The Great Choir" Revelation 19

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study

Sermon: "A Visitor from Beyond the Grave"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "What Type of Warning Do We Need?"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: RCIA in session.; no religious education or youth group

Sermon: "St. Michael and All Angels" with the Rev. Terry A. White

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 11 a.m. Coffee Fellowship

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Event: Guest speaker Brother Joe Henderson, Morgantown

Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, U.S. 231 and Crane Pond Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 6 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Event: Fifth Sunday Singing

Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 6 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Fellowship and refreshments to follow; singers - Glorybound Travelers, Michael Baldwin, Ed Holman, Ken and Sherry Crandall

Event: Dedication Service

Church: Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Event: Ladies Day at The Barn, 6344 Kentucky 762, Philpot

Date: Oct. 5

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Breakfast and praise worship; guest speakers Sharon King and Kim Wilborn

Event: Sunday Night Singing

Church: Immanuel Baptist Church, 3611 Ralph Ave. and Kentucky 54

Date: Sunday

Time: 6 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Featuring the Glorybound Singers

Event: Willing Workers Fifth Sunday Musical Program

Church, Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Musical guest Kimberly Jo Hinton

Event: Gospel Explosion

Church: Church of Living God, P.G.T., 2319 W. 10th St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Local talent to be featured

Event: Special singing with Laura Ramburger

Church: Liberty Lighthouse Church, 6331 Kentucky 81

Date: Sunday

Time: 6 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Event: Little Flock Homecoming

Church: House of Jesus Christ Fellowship at Little Flock

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 10-10:45 a.m. continental breakfast

11 a.m. Homecoming service

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Keynote speaker - the Rev. Harold Crump; dinner and fellowship following service

Event: Lourdes Parish Mission on Evangelization

Church: Our Lady of Lourdes, 4029 Frederica St.

Dates: Oct. 20-22

Time: 6 p.m. each night

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Oct. 20 - Joe Bland on evangelization within the family; Oct. 21 - Deacon Mark Marsali on evangelization within the parish; Oct. 22 - Fr. Jason McClure on evangelization in the community and Mass; refreshments each evening.

Information to appear in the CHURCH BULLETIN must be delivered in writing to or received in the mail by the Messenger-Inquirer newsroom by 5:30 p.m. the Thursday before the Saturday of publication. Send information to news@messenger-inquirer.com or jnoone@messenger-inquirer.com, or by mail to Community Editor, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302; or fax 270-686-7868. This is a free service available to all church-related organizations. Notices must include a name and telephone number where further information can be obtained.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.