SUNDAY SERMON
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81
Date: Sunday
Time: 2 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Nursery provided
Sermon: James 4
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Sow What! Part II"
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: "Little Faith, Why Do You Still Not Understand?"
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School
Sermon: "Not My Problem (Part II)"
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: "Then ye Shall be a Peculiar Treasure" Exodus 19:5
Church: New Song Church 1308 Triplett St.
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday
Who's welcome: Everyone.
Notes: Love outreach-Yard Sale Style at 1 p.m. Saturday; items to be distributed to those in the need free of charge; free hot dogs and drinks while they last
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "The Great Choir" Revelation 19
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study
Sermon: "A Visitor from Beyond the Grave"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "What Type of Warning Do We Need?"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: RCIA in session.; no religious education or youth group
Sermon: "St. Michael and All Angels" with the Rev. Terry A. White
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 11 a.m. Coffee Fellowship
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Event: Guest speaker Brother Joe Henderson, Morgantown
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, U.S. 231 and Crane Pond Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Event: Fifth Sunday Singing
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Fellowship and refreshments to follow; singers - Glorybound Travelers, Michael Baldwin, Ed Holman, Ken and Sherry Crandall
Event: Dedication Service
Church: Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Event: Ladies Day at The Barn, 6344 Kentucky 762, Philpot
Date: Oct. 5
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Breakfast and praise worship; guest speakers Sharon King and Kim Wilborn
Event: Sunday Night Singing
Church: Immanuel Baptist Church, 3611 Ralph Ave. and Kentucky 54
Date: Sunday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Featuring the Glorybound Singers
Event: Willing Workers Fifth Sunday Musical Program
Church, Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Musical guest Kimberly Jo Hinton
Event: Gospel Explosion
Church: Church of Living God, P.G.T., 2319 W. 10th St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Local talent to be featured
Event: Special singing with Laura Ramburger
Church: Liberty Lighthouse Church, 6331 Kentucky 81
Date: Sunday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Event: Little Flock Homecoming
Church: House of Jesus Christ Fellowship at Little Flock
Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
Time: 10-10:45 a.m. continental breakfast
11 a.m. Homecoming service
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Keynote speaker - the Rev. Harold Crump; dinner and fellowship following service
Event: Lourdes Parish Mission on Evangelization
Church: Our Lady of Lourdes, 4029 Frederica St.
Dates: Oct. 20-22
Time: 6 p.m. each night
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Oct. 20 - Joe Bland on evangelization within the family; Oct. 21 - Deacon Mark Marsali on evangelization within the parish; Oct. 22 - Fr. Jason McClure on evangelization in the community and Mass; refreshments each evening.
