SUNDAY SERMONS
Sermon: "The Not Yet: Reconciled" with Pastor Amy Call
Church: St. John United Methodist Church,
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: St. John Cafe at 8:45 a.m.; Sunday School at 9 a.m.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81
Date: Sunday
Time: 2 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Note: Nursery provided
Sermon: Worship service
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Waiting Well: Not All Actions Are Created Equal"
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School at 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. St. John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School.
Sermon: “Which Direction Are You Facing?”
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: 9 a.m. fellowship; 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: "But Exhort One Another Daily" Hebrews 3
Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Prayers, praise and youth service at 7 p.m.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: “The Last Thing We Want to Talk About" Hebrews 9:27
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study; Thanksgiving/Christmas meal to follow worship service.
Sermon: "What Needs to be Conquered in Your Life?"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Did John The Baptist Ask Us to Repent?"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Religious education, RCIA and youth group in session.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Pleasent Ridge Holiness Church, Kentucky 231 and Crane Pond Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Advent lessons and music" with the Rev. David Carletta
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Times: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Coffee fellowship at 9 a.m.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Event: Guest Speaker
Church: Full Gospel Pentecostal Church, 1621 Jackson St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 2 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Event: Christmas Experience
Church: Crosspointe Baptist Church, 550 Worthington Road
Dates: Saturday and Sunday
Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: A free family holiday experience complete with Christmas train, live nativity, carolers, photo booth, ornament making and delicious treats.
Event: Advent Compline and Concert with Owensboro High School Choir
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
