Sermon: Part 2 of "Is the Church Going up or Going Through" 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18

Speaker: Sister Jo Nicely

Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Steps of Wholeness: Humility"

Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.

Sermon: "Keep Knocking" with Pastor Amy Call

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. - St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School

Sermon: "Connection Tool"

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; fellowship 9 a.m.; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.

Sermon: "Obey Gods Voice and all That He Commands You" Jeremiah 7:21-23

Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Prayer, Praise and Youth Service

Sermon: "The Counterfeit Church"

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.

Sermon: "Blessing of Backpacks, Students and Teachers"

Church: St. John United Methodist Church

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School at 9 a.m.; St. John Cafe at 8:45 a.m.

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Luke 11 with the Rev. James Wilkinson

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Coffee Fellowship at 8:45 a.m.; seventh Sunday after Pentecost

Sermon: "A Dialog with God" - Celebrating the seventh Sunday after Pentecost

Faith Lutheran Church (ELCA), 2830 Frederica St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Fellowship time follows worship

Sermon: "Pastoral Expectations" 1 Peter 5:1-10

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Who's welcome:

Notes: Nursery provided

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Event: Day Camp/Vacation Bible School

Church: Buena Vista Baptist Church, 23rd and Allen Streets

Date: Sunday

Times: From 3 to 6 p.m.

Who's welcome: For children in grades 1 through 5

Event: Men's Day

Guest speaker: The Rev. G. Kerry Barber Sr., assistant minister of St. Stephen Church of Southern Indiana

Church: Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Event: 128th Church Anniversary

Guest speaker: The Rev. Clarence Coleman

Church: Sweeney Street Missionary Baptist, 1626 Sweeney St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 3 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Guest church Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church

Event: Family and Friends Day

Church: Great Ebenezer Temple Church, 1528 W. Ninth St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Special guests Suffragan Bishop Charles Trumbo and the congregation of New Bethel Temple Apostolic Church, Louisville

Event: Ninth Anniversary Celebration with Pastor Mario C. Pearson Jr.

Guest speaker: Pastor Lorenzo Robinson, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Pontiac, Michigan

Church: Fourth Street Baptist Church, 821 W. Fourth St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: For a ride, call 270-684-5788.

Event: St. Martin Parish drive-thru BBQ

Church: St. Martin, 5856 Kentucky 81

Date: Aug. 5

Time: Serving starts at 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Event: Back to School Bash

Church: Free Will Baptist Church, 4314 W. Fifth St. Road

Date: Saturday, July 27

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Live music, face painting, free food, entertainment, school supplies

GUEST SPEAKERS

Guest speaker: The Rev. Clarence Carter

Church: Apollo Heights Baptist Church, 2322 Tamarack Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 6 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Special guest Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church

Notes: Burgoo: $20 a gallon; pork $12 a pound; muttons $14 a pound; chickens $10 each.

