SUNDAY SERMON
Sermon: Part 2 of "Is the Church Going up or Going Through" 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18
Speaker: Sister Jo Nicely
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Steps of Wholeness: Humility"
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: "Keep Knocking" with Pastor Amy Call
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. - St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School
Sermon: "Connection Tool"
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; fellowship 9 a.m.; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: "Obey Gods Voice and all That He Commands You" Jeremiah 7:21-23
Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Prayer, Praise and Youth Service
Sermon: "The Counterfeit Church"
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Sermon: "Blessing of Backpacks, Students and Teachers"
Church: St. John United Methodist Church
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School at 9 a.m.; St. John Cafe at 8:45 a.m.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Luke 11 with the Rev. James Wilkinson
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Coffee Fellowship at 8:45 a.m.; seventh Sunday after Pentecost
Sermon: "A Dialog with God" - Celebrating the seventh Sunday after Pentecost
Faith Lutheran Church (ELCA), 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Fellowship time follows worship
Sermon: "Pastoral Expectations" 1 Peter 5:1-10
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who's welcome:
Notes: Nursery provided
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Event: Day Camp/Vacation Bible School
Church: Buena Vista Baptist Church, 23rd and Allen Streets
Date: Sunday
Times: From 3 to 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: For children in grades 1 through 5
Event: Men's Day
Guest speaker: The Rev. G. Kerry Barber Sr., assistant minister of St. Stephen Church of Southern Indiana
Church: Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Event: 128th Church Anniversary
Guest speaker: The Rev. Clarence Coleman
Church: Sweeney Street Missionary Baptist, 1626 Sweeney St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 3 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Guest church Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church
Event: Family and Friends Day
Church: Great Ebenezer Temple Church, 1528 W. Ninth St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Special guests Suffragan Bishop Charles Trumbo and the congregation of New Bethel Temple Apostolic Church, Louisville
Event: Ninth Anniversary Celebration with Pastor Mario C. Pearson Jr.
Guest speaker: Pastor Lorenzo Robinson, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Pontiac, Michigan
Church: Fourth Street Baptist Church, 821 W. Fourth St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: For a ride, call 270-684-5788.
Event: St. Martin Parish drive-thru BBQ
Church: St. Martin, 5856 Kentucky 81
Date: Aug. 5
Time: Serving starts at 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Event: Back to School Bash
Church: Free Will Baptist Church, 4314 W. Fifth St. Road
Date: Saturday, July 27
Time: 5-7 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Live music, face painting, free food, entertainment, school supplies
GUEST SPEAKERS
Guest speaker: The Rev. Clarence Carter
Church: Apollo Heights Baptist Church, 2322 Tamarack Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Special guest Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church
Notes: Burgoo: $20 a gallon; pork $12 a pound; muttons $14 a pound; chickens $10 each.
