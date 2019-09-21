Latest News
- East side fire station may be ready for occupancy by Thanksgiving
- LOCASH coming to Hall of Fame
- OHS locks up City-County title
- 14-year-old charged with 4 counts of arson
- 3 regional schools earn spot on America's Healthiest Schools list
- Hartz throws for 9 TDs in Aces' win
- Lighthouse Recovery to host Thomas as speaker at Beacon Awards banquet
- Jail shares inmate-grown pumpkins with local schools
- BREAKING: DCPS teacher arrested on sex abuse charges
- Leukemia strikes an Ohio County family a second time
- New Daviess County Middle School design released
- City ends all plastic recycling
- Owensboro man reportedly arrested in Belize by police
- Investigation into concert promoter deepens
- It is past time for the fairness ordinance
- Gabe's Shopping Center receiving $894K facelift
- Tamarack incorporating technology in the classroom with the help of KET (2)
- It is past time for the fairness ordinance (1)
- Sweet success: Rolling Pin changes hands (1)
- An economic lesson in pizza and shōgi (1)
- Turf at Fisher Park 'game-changer,' Bratcher says (1)
- No appointment needed (1)
- New Daviess County Middle School design released (1)
- Downtown ROMP, Air Show highlight weekend events (1)
