SUNDAY SERMONS
Sermon: "The Essence of Christmas"
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 9 a.m. fellowship; 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81
Date: Sunday
Time: 2 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Nursery provided
Sermon: Worship service
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Waiting Well: Don't Drop the Baby"
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School at 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: "The Not Yet: Signs of What is Coming" with Pastor Amy Call
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. St. John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School.
Sermon: "Does the Whole World Know Who Jesus Is" Mark 16
Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: We are praying and looking for you and your family to join us.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "The Glory of the Lord" Luke 2:8-14
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
Sermon: "What Is The Right Thing?"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Pay Attention to God's Signs"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Religious education, RCIA and youth group not in session.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Pleasent Ridge Holiness Church, Kentucky 231 and Crane Pond Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Matthew 1:18-25 with the Rev. David Carletta Advent 4
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Times: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Coffee fellowship at 9 a.m.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Event: Crosspointe Eve Candlelight Service
Church: Crosspointe Baptist Church, 550 Worthington Road
Date: Tuesday
Time: 5 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Event: Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Date: Tuesday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Event: Christmas Program
Church: Church of the Living God P.G.T., 2319 W. 10th St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: PGT Youth Sunday School departments will present a Christmas skit.
Event: Christmas Musical
Church: Church of the Living God, Fifth and Maple Streets
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Event: "The Nativity of the Lord (Christmas) - At the Vigil Mass"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Tuesday
Times: 4 and 8 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Event: The Nativity of the Lord (Christmas)
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Wednesday
Time: 9 a.m. and noon
Who's welcome: Everyone
Event: Community meal
Church: Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge Road
Date: Friday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Shepherd's Hand Mobile Clothing Closet will be on-site weather permitting.
Information to appear in the CHURCH BULLETIN must be delivered in writing to or received in the mail by the Messenger-Inquirer newsroom by 5:30 p.m. the Thursday before the Saturday of publication. Send information to news@messenger-inquirer.com or jnoone@messenger-inquirer.com, or by mail to Community Editor, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302; or fax 270-686-7868. This is a free service available to all church-related organizations. Notices must include a name and telephone number where further information can be obtained.
