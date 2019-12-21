SUNDAY SERMONS

Sermon: "The Essence of Christmas"

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 9 a.m. fellowship; 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81

Date: Sunday

Time: 2 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Nursery provided

Sermon: Worship service

Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Waiting Well: Don't Drop the Baby"

Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School at 11:15 a.m.

Sermon: "The Not Yet: Signs of What is Coming" with Pastor Amy Call

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. St. John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School.

Sermon: "Does the Whole World Know Who Jesus Is" Mark 16

Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Sunday

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: We are praying and looking for you and your family to join us.

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "The Glory of the Lord" Luke 2:8-14

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.

Sermon: "What Is The Right Thing?"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Pay Attention to God's Signs"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Religious education, RCIA and youth group not in session.

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Pleasent Ridge Holiness Church, Kentucky 231 and Crane Pond Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 6 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Matthew 1:18-25 with the Rev. David Carletta Advent 4

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Times: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Coffee fellowship at 9 a.m.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Event: Crosspointe Eve Candlelight Service

Church: Crosspointe Baptist Church, 550 Worthington Road

Date: Tuesday

Time: 5 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Event: Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service

Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231

Date: Tuesday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Event: Christmas Program

Church: Church of the Living God P.G.T., 2319 W. 10th St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: PGT Youth Sunday School departments will present a Christmas skit.

Event: Christmas Musical

Church: Church of the Living God, Fifth and Maple Streets

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Event: "The Nativity of the Lord (Christmas) - At the Vigil Mass"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Tuesday

Times: 4 and 8 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Event: The Nativity of the Lord (Christmas)

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Wednesday

Time: 9 a.m. and noon

Who's welcome: Everyone

Event: Community meal

Church: Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge Road

Date: Friday

Time: 6 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Shepherd's Hand Mobile Clothing Closet will be on-site weather permitting.

