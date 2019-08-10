SUNDAY SERMON

Sermon: Worship service

Speaker: Sister Jo Nicely

Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Bro. Scott Head at 6 p.m.

Sermon: "What Does a Christian Look Like?"

Speaker: Hannah Blythe

Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.

Sermon: "Humble Hearts" Pastor Amy Call

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. - St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School

Sermon: "Daddy's Got It"

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; fellowship 9 a.m.; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.

Sermon: "They That Trust in the Lord Shall..." Psalm 125

Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Prayer, Praise and Youth Service

Sermon: "They Shall See God"

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.

Sermon: "Live What you say you Believe"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Be Good Stewards of Eternal Life"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Luke 12 with the Rev. Dr. David Carletta

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Coffee Fellowship at 8:45 a.m.

Sermon: Worship service

Church: Faith Lutheran Church (ELCA), 2830 Frederica St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Fellowship time follows worship

Sermon: "Faith and Our Future" Hebrews 11:1-3; 11:8-10

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Who's welcome:

Notes: Nursery provided

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Event: Family and Friends Day

Church: Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Event: Bake Sale Fundraiser

Church: Church of Living God, P.G.T., 2319 W. 10th St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Homemade treats and pre-orders available for pickup

Event: 78th Homecoming with the Rev. Dwayne Swanagan

Church: Nickle Ridge Holiness, off Kentucky 81 (after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 554 South)

Date: Sunday

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Lunch after service

Event: Helping Hand Day

Church: Sweeney Street Baptist Church

Date: Sunday

Time: 3 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Guests - Pastor Marcus Clark and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church congregation

Event: St. Anthony's Yard Sale

Church: St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 261 St. Anthony Road, Utica

Date: Aug. 17

Time: 6 a.m. to noon

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Proceeds to benefit the re-painting of parish hall; featured items - furniture, dishes, clothes and miscellaneous items

Event: Engaged Leadership with Diane Mills

Location: Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount

Date: Sept. 13-14

Time: Starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and ends at 4 p.m. Sunday

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Strengthen your capacity to listen within to what is most meaningful and important in your life and engage others in genuine, meaningful conversation. Resident: $130 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, social, and overnight accommodations); commuter: $70 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, and social.) To register, call 270-229-0206, email retreatcenter@maplemount.org, or visit https://ursulinesmsj.org/registration-form-for-sponsored-programs/The retreat.

MUSIC PROGRAM

Event: Gospel singing, featuring GloryBound and Nail Print

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 1229 Parrish Ave.

Date: Aug. 17

Time: 6 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Ice cream fellowship following singing

Event: Community Band Concert

Church: First Baptist Church, 230 J.R. Miller Blvd.

Date: Sunday

Time: 3 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Information to appear in the CHURCH BULLETIN must be delivered in writing to or received in the mail by the Messenger-Inquirer newsroom by 5:30 p.m. the Thursday before the Saturday of publication. Send information to news@messenger-inquirer.com and jnoone@messenger-inquirer.com, or by mail to Community Editor, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302; or fax 270-686-7868. This is a free service available to all church-related organizations. Notices must include a name and telephone number where further information can be obtained.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.