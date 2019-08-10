SUNDAY SERMON
Sermon: Worship service
Speaker: Sister Jo Nicely
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Bro. Scott Head at 6 p.m.
Sermon: "What Does a Christian Look Like?"
Speaker: Hannah Blythe
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: "Humble Hearts" Pastor Amy Call
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. - St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School
Sermon: "Daddy's Got It"
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; fellowship 9 a.m.; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: "They That Trust in the Lord Shall..." Psalm 125
Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Prayer, Praise and Youth Service
Sermon: "They Shall See God"
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Sermon: "Live What you say you Believe"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Be Good Stewards of Eternal Life"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Luke 12 with the Rev. Dr. David Carletta
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Coffee Fellowship at 8:45 a.m.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Faith Lutheran Church (ELCA), 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Fellowship time follows worship
Sermon: "Faith and Our Future" Hebrews 11:1-3; 11:8-10
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who's welcome:
Notes: Nursery provided
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Event: Family and Friends Day
Church: Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Event: Bake Sale Fundraiser
Church: Church of Living God, P.G.T., 2319 W. 10th St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Homemade treats and pre-orders available for pickup
Event: 78th Homecoming with the Rev. Dwayne Swanagan
Church: Nickle Ridge Holiness, off Kentucky 81 (after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 554 South)
Date: Sunday
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Lunch after service
Event: Helping Hand Day
Church: Sweeney Street Baptist Church
Date: Sunday
Time: 3 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Guests - Pastor Marcus Clark and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church congregation
Event: St. Anthony's Yard Sale
Church: St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 261 St. Anthony Road, Utica
Date: Aug. 17
Time: 6 a.m. to noon
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Proceeds to benefit the re-painting of parish hall; featured items - furniture, dishes, clothes and miscellaneous items
Event: Engaged Leadership with Diane Mills
Location: Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount
Date: Sept. 13-14
Time: Starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and ends at 4 p.m. Sunday
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Strengthen your capacity to listen within to what is most meaningful and important in your life and engage others in genuine, meaningful conversation. Resident: $130 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, social, and overnight accommodations); commuter: $70 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, and social.) To register, call 270-229-0206, email retreatcenter@maplemount.org, or visit https://ursulinesmsj.org/registration-form-for-sponsored-programs/The retreat.
MUSIC PROGRAM
Event: Gospel singing, featuring GloryBound and Nail Print
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 1229 Parrish Ave.
Date: Aug. 17
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Ice cream fellowship following singing
Event: Community Band Concert
Church: First Baptist Church, 230 J.R. Miller Blvd.
Date: Sunday
Time: 3 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Information to appear in the CHURCH BULLETIN must be delivered in writing to or received in the mail by the Messenger-Inquirer newsroom by 5:30 p.m. the Thursday before the Saturday of publication. Send information to news@messenger-inquirer.com and jnoone@messenger-inquirer.com, or by mail to Community Editor, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302; or fax 270-686-7868. This is a free service available to all church-related organizations. Notices must include a name and telephone number where further information can be obtained.
