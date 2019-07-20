SUNDAY SERMON

Sermon: "Is the Church Going up or Through" 1 Thessalonians 1-10

Speaker: Sister Jo Nicely

Church: House of Prayer, corner of Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "And it shall come to pass, if ..." Deuteronomy 28

Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Prayer, Praise and Youth Service

Sermon: "Days of Mayhem"

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.

Sermon: "Listening at the Feet of Jesus" with Pastor Amy Call

Church: St. John United Methodist Church

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School at 9 a.m.; St. John Cafe at 8:45 a.m.

Sermon: "Do we Lose Sight of What is Important?"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Reflect on the Wisdom in the Words of Jesus"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Luke 10 with the Rev. David Carletta

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Coffee Fellowship at 8:45 a.m.; sixth Sunday after Pentecost

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Event: Tent Revival with Cliff Potter

Church: Liberty Lighthouse Church, 6331 Kentucky 81

Dates: Saturday, July 20

Time: 7 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Event: CPC Community Yard Sale

Church: Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Saturday, July 20

Time: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Vendors $20 set-up fee to go to youth; call 270-683-4479 for details.

Event: St. Martin Parish drive-thru BBQ

Church: St. Martin, 5856 Kentucky 81

Date: Aug. 5

Time: Serving starts at 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Burgoo: $20 a gallon; pork $12 a pound; muttons $14 a pound; chickens $10 each

Event: Yee-Haw Vacation Bible School

ChurchMasonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231

Dates: Sunday-Tuesday

Time: 5:45-8:15 p.m. (Registration starts at 5:30 p.m.)

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: For kids ages 4 years old through the fifth grade; Opening Round-Up at 5:45 p.m. Sunday for parents; food and activities, including horse rides

GUEST SPEAKERS

Guest Speaker: The Rev. George Connell - Celebrating the sixth Sunday after Pentecost

Faith Lutheran Church (ELCA), 2830 Frederica St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Fellowship time follows worship

Guest Speaker: Pastor Jerry Carter

Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church

Date: Sunday

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Special guests Apollo Heights Baptist Church

