Sermon: "Is the Church Going up or Through" 1 Thessalonians 1-10
Speaker: Sister Jo Nicely
Church: House of Prayer, corner of Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "And it shall come to pass, if ..." Deuteronomy 28
Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Prayer, Praise and Youth Service
Sermon: "Days of Mayhem"
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Sermon: "Listening at the Feet of Jesus" with Pastor Amy Call
Church: St. John United Methodist Church
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School at 9 a.m.; St. John Cafe at 8:45 a.m.
Sermon: "Do we Lose Sight of What is Important?"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Reflect on the Wisdom in the Words of Jesus"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Luke 10 with the Rev. David Carletta
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Coffee Fellowship at 8:45 a.m.; sixth Sunday after Pentecost
Event: Tent Revival with Cliff Potter
Church: Liberty Lighthouse Church, 6331 Kentucky 81
Dates: Saturday, July 20
Time: 7 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Event: CPC Community Yard Sale
Church: Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Saturday, July 20
Time: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Vendors $20 set-up fee to go to youth; call 270-683-4479 for details.
Event: St. Martin Parish drive-thru BBQ
Church: St. Martin, 5856 Kentucky 81
Date: Aug. 5
Time: Serving starts at 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Burgoo: $20 a gallon; pork $12 a pound; muttons $14 a pound; chickens $10 each
Event: Yee-Haw Vacation Bible School
ChurchMasonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Dates: Sunday-Tuesday
Time: 5:45-8:15 p.m. (Registration starts at 5:30 p.m.)
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: For kids ages 4 years old through the fifth grade; Opening Round-Up at 5:45 p.m. Sunday for parents; food and activities, including horse rides
Guest Speaker: The Rev. George Connell - Celebrating the sixth Sunday after Pentecost
Faith Lutheran Church (ELCA), 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Fellowship time follows worship
Guest Speaker: Pastor Jerry Carter
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church
Date: Sunday
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Special guests Apollo Heights Baptist Church
