SUNDAY SERMONS
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81
Date: Sunday
Time: 2 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Nursery provided
Sermon: Worship service
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Marks of Discipleship: Service" with Pastor Amy Call
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. St. John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: "The Battle's Not Ours" 2 Chronicles 20
Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday
Who's welcome: Everyone.
Notes: Prayer, praise and youth service at 7 p.m.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Never Give Up" Philippians 1:27-30
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
Sermon: "Finish Strong with Endurance"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Is Eternal Life Something to Die For?
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Religious education, RCIA and youth group in session.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Pleasent Ridge Holiness Church, Kentucky 231 and Crane Pond Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Luke 20 with the Rev. David Carletta
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Times: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Coffee fellowship at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Event: Revival Service
Church: Liberty Lighthouse Church, 6331 Kentucky 81
Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
Time: 7 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Pastor Sue Gaddis with Don Warren and Danny Emerson
Event: 74th Church Anniversary
Church: Greater Ebenezer Temple. 1528 W. Ninth St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Guests Melvin A. Boyd and the congregation of Greater Mt. Zion, New Albany, Indiana
GUEST SPEAKERS
Guest speakers: "Seasons of Discipleship" by Fr. Brad Zamora and Fr. Matt O'Donnell
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church
Date: Monday
Time: 6:30-8 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Day 1 of the Tri-Parish Mission
MUSIC PROGRAM
Special music: A Chill Venetian Fall Sunday - Antonio Vivaldi with Lacy Jean, violin, and Martin Fendley, organ.
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Times: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
