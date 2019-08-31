SUNDAY SERMON
Sermon: "Working Together" Philippines 1: 1-11
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: Nursery provided
Sermon: "The Times of the Gentiles" Romans 11:26-36; Luke 21:24 Isaiah 17:7
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Steps to Wholeness: Spirituality"
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: "Say The Word"
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School
Sermon: "Of Pride and Humility"
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: "God is not mocked" Galatians 6
Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: 7 p.m. Thursday Prayer, Praise and Youth Service
Sermon: Friar Pat
Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Think About It"
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study
Sermon: "Humility makes for an eloquent spirit"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Humble ourselves for the saving power of God"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: No religious red, ECIA or Youth Group with holiday
Sermon: Hymn singing
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. Coffee Fellowship
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Event: "Homecoming Service"
Church: Livermore General Baptist Church, 611 Hill St., Livermore
Date: Sept. 8
Time: 11 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Singing by Greg Pearson; potluck in Fellowship Hall after services
Event: "Revival"
Church: Livermore General Baptist Church, 611 Hill St., Livermore
Date: Sept. 16-20
Time: 7 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Services nightly with the Rev. David Youngblood
Event: "Assembly 2019"
Church: Church of Living God, P.G.T, 231069 W. 10th St.
Date: Saturday and Sunday
Time: 7 p.m. and 11 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Saturday morning speaker - Bishop C. Felory, Bedford, Ohio; Saturday night speaker - Evangelist Pam Dennis, Evansville
Event: "Engaged Leadership" with Diane Mills
Location: Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount
Date: Sept. 13-14
Time: Starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and ends at 4 p.m. Sunday
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Strengthen your capacity to listen within to what is most meaningful and important in your life and engage others in genuine, meaningful conversation. Resident: $130 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, social, and overnight accommodations); commuter: $70 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, and social.) To register, call 270-229-0206, email retreatcenter@maplemount.org, or visit https://ursulinesmsj.org/registration-form-for-sponsored-programs/The retreat.
Event: Homecoming
Church: Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, 7001 Poindexter St.
Date: Sept. 8
Time: 11 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Guest speaker the Rev. Gail Russell; lunch at noon with praise/worship/preaching after lunch
