SUNDAY SERMON

Sermon: "Working Together" Philippines 1: 1-11

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: Nursery provided

Sermon: "The Times of the Gentiles" Romans 11:26-36; Luke 21:24 Isaiah 17:7

Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Steps to Wholeness: Spirituality"

Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Sunday School 11:15 a.m.

Sermon: "Say The Word"

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. St John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School

Sermon: "Of Pride and Humility"

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 9 a.m. fellowship; still promoting "Be Kind" sign; call 270-683-4479.

Sermon: "God is not mocked" Galatians 6

Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: 7 p.m. Thursday Prayer, Praise and Youth Service

Sermon: Friar Pat

Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Think About It"

Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study

Sermon: "Humility makes for an eloquent spirit"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Sermon: "Humble ourselves for the saving power of God"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: No religious red, ECIA or Youth Group with holiday

Sermon: Hymn singing

Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: 8:45 a.m. Coffee Fellowship

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Event: "Homecoming Service"

Church: Livermore General Baptist Church, 611 Hill St., Livermore

Date: Sept. 8

Time: 11 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Singing by Greg Pearson; potluck in Fellowship Hall after services

Event: "Revival"

Church: Livermore General Baptist Church, 611 Hill St., Livermore

Date: Sept. 16-20

Time: 7 p.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Services nightly with the Rev. David Youngblood

Event: "Assembly 2019"

Church: Church of Living God, P.G.T, 231069 W. 10th St.

Date: Saturday and Sunday

Time: 7 p.m. and 11 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Saturday morning speaker - Bishop C. Felory, Bedford, Ohio; Saturday night speaker - Evangelist Pam Dennis, Evansville

Event: "Engaged Leadership" with Diane Mills

Location: Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount

Date: Sept. 13-14

Time: Starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and ends at 4 p.m. Sunday

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Strengthen your capacity to listen within to what is most meaningful and important in your life and engage others in genuine, meaningful conversation. Resident: $130 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, social, and overnight accommodations); commuter: $70 (includes retreat, materials, meals, snacks, and social.) To register, call 270-229-0206, email retreatcenter@maplemount.org, or visit https://ursulinesmsj.org/registration-form-for-sponsored-programs/The retreat.

Event: Homecoming

Church: Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, 7001 Poindexter St.

Date: Sept. 8

Time: 11 a.m.

Who's welcome: Everyone

Notes: Guest speaker the Rev. Gail Russell; lunch at noon with praise/worship/preaching after lunch

Information to appear in the CHURCH BULLETIN must be delivered in writing to or received in the mail by the Messenger-Inquirer newsroom by 5:30 p.m. the Thursday before the Saturday of publication. Send information to news@messenger-inquirer.com or jnoone@messenger-inquirer.com, or by mail to Community Editor, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302; or fax 270-686-7868. This is a free service available to all church-related organizations. Notices must include a name and telephone number where further information can be obtained.

