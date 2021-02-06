In the midst of short winter days and long winter nights, Salvation Army Corps Officer Capt. Aaron Abram wanted to cut through the darkness in a pandemic-engulfed world.
So he found a way of shining some light and comfort to the senior community through the A Light in the Dark Winter initiative.
Through the initiative, volunteers leave the organization’s site and offer a hot bowl of soup and other items as a means of comforting local seniors who need it.
Abram came up with the initiative midway in December when he realized that the effects of the pandemic were affecting people and their finances.
More importantly — and exacerbated by the financial difficulties — it was having a direct impact to their lack of social interactions. This slowly bred a sense of loneliness in some because they weren’t able to leave the home, and do what they were used to doing before the pandemic hit.
“We found that to be particularly true to seniors,” Abram said.
One way to combat loneliness is to have something to look forward to, and the initiative provides this in the form of weekly visitations to seniors who aren’t able to leave their homes.
Abram set the initiative in motion Jan. 28 with two other volunteers, his wife, Capt. Rebekah Abram, and a member of his church, and visited Sisson Manor Apartments and the first floor of One Park Place.
During these visits, the three volunteers deliver bags of hot soups and a listening ear to each senior resident they visited. They also added a few accompanying goodies with each meal.
“So we’ll put some things to go with it. Last week, we did chili. So we had chili and Fritos that went with them,” he said. “ So depending on what the soup is, we’ll have some kind of accompanying crackers or a bread or something that will go with it just to fill it out a little more.”
In addition to the soup and a side item, each bag also contains a devotional thought that’s been written by Abram or his wife and a Bible. Abram said they include the holy book because the organization believes that the source of hope and light comes from Jesus Christ.
“We want to share God’s Word as much as possible in everything that we do,” he said.
Abram said the initiative is targeting the senior population because they’re the most vulnerable age group to the pandemic.
“Because of that, many of them have been taken extra precautions and really staying in, not having family or friends over, not going to their usual activities,” Abram said, “and so we’re finding — especially for them — that as the days get shorter (and) it gets dark sooner, that they’re especially susceptible to that loneliness and social isolation that comes with this dark winter.”
So far, the non-profit has listed 75 seniors to take part in the initiative with the goal of being 100.
After the volunteer group visited One Park Place last week, Abram said he’s hoping to make the goal of 100 by adding more floors to future visits, and to meet it every week through a 10-week period.
And he may expand past that number depending on the amount of support the initiative gets.
Abram said the initiative was set for 10 weeks because the final week will mark the end of winter. The initiative may expand to other times in the year, but for now, he wanted to keep the theme of the initiative true to the season.
At the end of the 10 weeks, each recipient and donor will get a battery-operated candle that they can stick in their window, signifying the difference they made in a senior’s life.
“It symbolizes that they are a light in this dark winter,” Abram said.
And during that last week, each senior recipient will receive a keepsake soup bowl with the Salvation Army logo on it that they can use to remember the program, and the time that they got to spend with someone, Abram said.
With the first trip completed and many more to go, he said the residents were excited to receive the hot meal, but they were more thrilled when Sisson Manor Apartments’ manager told them the group would be returning next week.
“I think they were most excited about the fact that someone is coming back,” Abram said.
To donate to the Salvation Army’s Owensboro site, visit
salvationarmyowens
boro.org, or to donate to their on-site location by bringing cash or a check to 235 S. Ewing Road or by mail at P.O. Box 943, Owensboro, KY 42302.
