A large tractor tire and a Christian worship band will share the same stage when Born to be Brave returns Nov. 17 to Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, 519 W. Byers Ave.
The Rev. Scott Seiber, Walnut's children and family pastor, said the Christian-based event, which the church hosted two years ago, is geared toward strengthening father-son relationships or adult males who are acting as mentors to boys.
"It's for dads and father figures," Seiber said. "And the thing I love about it is not only will there be worship and games, but intermixed in all that is they have the dads engage their sons. ... One of the big things they do is about labeling. ... What do other people think about you? Well, then the dad gets to speak life over his son and say, 'This is what I think about you.' So they get to write out what they see in their sons and relabel their sons in comparison to what the world has labeled them."
Founded by Bob and Dannah Gresh in 2017, the Born to be Brave ministry is headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania. It's an offshoot of True Girl (formerly Secret Keeper Girl) that focuses on purity and modesty aimed at mothers and daughters.
Matt Reigner, Born to be Brave's ministry manager, said the show tours across the country 25 to 30 dates per year.
"After about 15 years of (True Girl), people started asking when are you going to do something for the guys," Reigner said. "They started Born to be Brave, which is a ministry that helps fathers and sons connect and talk about what true biblical masculinity is. It encourages both dads and their sons to look at scripture to derive their worth."
The nearly three-hour show features the "Wheel of Destruction," 1,000 ping pong balls and the Allan Scott Band that will provide the worship music.
"We try to have fun in some pretty creative and interesting ways that I'm sure most people have never seen before," Reigner said. "... We like to do things in what we call the 100% cool and 0% awkward way. ... This isn't your typical church event."
Reigner said the show advertises 7 to 17 as the appropriate age range, but it's open to adult sons and their fathers.
"We have seen grown men and their fathers at the event," he said. "At one of the first events we had, there was a grown man there with his 70-year-old dad. They were able to connect just as well as the 7-year-old and his dad."
Tickets can be purchased for the Born to be Brave event at borntobebrave.com. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the show starting 30 minutes later.
Seiber said he would like to see Walnut's sanctuary filled to capacity with fathers and sons.
"It's a community event," Seiber said. "It's not a Walnut thing; it's not a Baptist thing; it's a community thing. We want all of our fathers to pour into their sons."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
•••Info box
What: Born to be Brave
Where: Walnut Memorial Baptist
When: 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 17
Cost: Purchase tickets at borntobebrave.com
•••end info
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.