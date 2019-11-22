I do not write this column to make an argument for the necessity of a Nondiscrimination Ordinance for Owensboro/Daviess County. I have already done so in the Messenger-Inquirer, and have spoken about it at length in my podcast, entitled “You’ll Die Trying specifically,” Episode #107.
Do I believe that our community should become the 14th city in Kentucky to adopt a Nondiscrimination Ordinance? I absolutely, wholeheartedly, and unreservedly do believe that, yes, and I can make so many cogent arguments based on the Bible in support of such legislation.
But such arguments are just that: arguments. And every one of us can speak as eloquently and fiercely as the other about why we agree or disagree with that perspective, and we all can use the Bible to justify our positions.
That is why using religion and religious texts to defend or justify our perspectives is so difficult and sometimes dangerous. The Bible has been used by every generation to prop up particular belief systems, sometimes systems that are in direct opposition to one another. In using the Bible in such ways, we strap ancient texts to a chair, beat them with the hose of our previously held convictions, and force a confession from them, requiring that those texts answer questions that they were not meant to answer.
The Bible was never interested in trying to solve the debate about homosexuality, and we would be wise to discontinue cherry-picking and proof-texting a few obscure passages to support our positions, especially when there are so many social topics that the Bible speaks to so clearly and specifically that we all but ignore in our effort to maintain the status quo of our own lives, behaviors and decisions.
We can’t take only some of it; we have to think about all of it, and remember what the Bible is, how it came to be, and in what context particular passages were written and to whom.
It’s a huge and long and drawn-out conversation that has nothing to do with a Nondiscrimination Ordinance.
So I don’t want to argue Scripture with you. Or religious tradition. Or sexual morality.
In fact, I don’t want to argue at all.
I want to listen. And I want to be listened to. I want to hear and to be heard. I want to come to a full-bodied understanding of what you believe about this matter, and I would very much like to be understood, too. I want to know what you are afraid of, and I’d like to share my fears right behind yours.
I want to hear about your love for your community, your liberties, your grandchildren and your rights.
I want to be heard about my love for the same.
I want to know about all the times that you have been discriminated against because of your age, your education, your annual income, the color of your skin, the person you married, your family dynamic, your mental illness, your job or lack thereof, your home or your health care plan.
And I would like to share with you the times I’ve been discriminated against.
Which would be a short conversation, since I have no examples.
Why? Because as a white, heterosexual male, whom other white, heterosexual males have protected with weapons of dominance and privilege. I don’t know the pain, suffering, embarrassment, shame, ridicule and humiliation of being denied basic human rights and privilege as a result of gender identity and/or sexual orientation, rights like fair and equal housing, employment and services.
But there are others — many, many others — in our community who know all too painfully well the reality of discrimination. And they are speaking out. It is on us to listen deeply to the abject suffering wrought by people who discriminate against human beings and use God, Christianity and the Bible as their primary rationale and motivation for doing so, when we all know it isn’t God’s fault, or religion’s fault, or the Bible’s fault, but is the fault of fear, intolerance and dogmatism.
That our city’s and county’s leaders would portray that such is not true suggests nothing except that those men are not in touch with one of the most vulnerable demographic populations in our community.
And that they may be interested only in the opinions of the vocal minority, who are themselves white, heterosexual and most often male.
With all due respect, I extend a challenge to our county’s and our city’s commissioners.
Lead us. Lead us not with the status quo which finds us divided, but lead us with empathy, with diplomacy, and finally, lead us with fairness. Use the trust your community elected you by, and use your position, voice and vote to do something for somebody.
Lead us through your own risk. If it means you aren’t re-elected, so be it. Look at the legacy you will have left behind you.
Lead us with that legacy.
Lead us with the truth that granting basic civil rights to all does not violate the religious liberties of any. Equal rights for some does not mean fewer rights for others.
Lead us to separate how we believe (because we all believe differently) from how we treat others (which must be the same), and to live our lives with kindness, compassion, empathy, and, dare I say it, love.
Lead us to see what is really happening: that by denying a nondiscrimination ordinance, we sanction bigotry.
To our elected officials: I respectfully ask that you keep the conversation going, that you separate religious rights from civil rights, and that you rule on the civil ones, leaving the other to the churches.
I guarantee that if it were your child who was discriminated against because of who he is, you would understand.
That happens to people. People you know. People you were elected to represent.
People who desperately need you to consider changing your mind.
I want to be remembered for having stood up for what is right; I know you do, too.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE Psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery in downtown Owensboro. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com. He also co-created and co-hosts “You’ll Die Trying,” a podcast available everywhere.
