Ecumenism is a movement among Christian churches to restore unity to the body of Christ.
The ecumenical movement arose among missionaries of different Christian churches as they evangelized non-Christian peoples. The innocent question of those they evangelized: “Why are you, who preach a gospel of love and of being brothers and sisters in Christ, at odds?” pricked the consciences of the missionaries.
It is much like the constant arguing of a husband and wife brings their child to ask: “Why?” and reminds the husband and wife of who they really are.
Today, Jan. 18, begins a worldwide week of prayer for Christian unity. For over 100 years, Christians have been celebrating this week of prayer in response to Jesus’ plea at the Last Supper “that they all may be one” (John 17:21.).
Each year a theme is chosen by a different Christian community around the world. This year the Christians of Malta selected the theme “They showed us unusual kindness” (Acts 28:2) in celebration of the Feast of the Shipwreck of St. Paul, when the people of Malta first received the Gospel. The theme reflects the hospitality shown by the people of Malta to Paul and those he journeyed with, and how that hospitality led to their being transformed by the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
To observe this week of prayer here, members of the Ministerial Association of Owensboro and Daviess County invite you to gather with us at St. Stephen’s Cathedral on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 26. The prayer service begins at 7 p.m.
The Rev. Jerry Riney, rector of St. Stephen’s, will welcome those present. Rev. Larry Lewis of Zion Missionary Baptist Church, will offer the invocation of the Holy Spirit upon the gathering. Rev. Jane Rothman of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, will offer prayers of pardon and reconciliation. Rev. Betty Sivis of Century Christian Church, will read a scripture passage. Rev. Claudia Ramisch of Unitarian Universalist Congregation, will lead the responsorial psalm. Rev. Chris Michael of First Christian Church, will offer prayers of the people. Other members of the clergy are being invited as well. Each is encouraged to pray in the spirit of their church’s tradition.
The Rev. Joe O’Donnell, a Glenmary home missionary priest who served in Beaver Dam 25 years and who pioneered ecumenism in our area, said that an ecumenical gathering needs to have food.
In that spirit, the evening begins with a meal, catered by the Moonlite, in the Community Center or basement of the Cathedral. We encourage you to share in this meal. Simply RSVP to Donna Biggs at 270-852-8324 or donna.biggs@pastoral.org by Wednesday, Jan. 22 so that we can have enough food for all. The meal begins at 530 p.m. All are welcome.
The Rev. Ray Clark is the Diocese of Owensboro’s director of ecumenism.
