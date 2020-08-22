The vision for Fireside Ministries began back in 2008 when Allen Lake and wife Julie had a vision for helping others in need.
Fast forward to 2020, and their son Zach is executive director of the nonprofit, non-denominational ministry based in Hancock County, but which also serves Daviess, McLean and Ohio counties.
“Ultimately, I love helping others through Christ,” Zach Lake said. “Fireside is a vehicle that God uses for His benefit — a lot of the time I try to step back and just let God work.
“God works in some pretty cool ways through this ministry.”
Fireside Ministries exists to help people take their first step or next step with Jesus Christ.
Areas of outreach include:
• Worship — coming together as the Church to worship and share the gospel message.
• Family — Year-around camps, retreats and conferences for youth, young adults, and men’s and women’s groups
• Rest — Offering support and teaching through small and large group settings by digging into God’s word with regard to finances, marriage, parenting, and more.
“Twelve years ago, the Lord gave Allen and I the inspiration for a ministry like this,” said Julie Lake, president of the ministry. “We became convinced that God wants us to serve our community.
“Our four kids grew up hearing about the ministry over and over again. My parents died three years ago and we acquired 25 acres of land in Hancock County that I grew up on, and that’s the ministry’s home base.”
The COVID-19 pandemic played havoc with Fireside Ministries’ 2020 calendar, but the ministry has persevered.
“A lot of events have been canceled or postponed,” Zach Lake said. “For instance, we had eight weeks of summer camps on our original schedule, but we’ve only been able to have one week of camp.
“Through it all, though, we’ve still found ways to serve communities. Even with the COVID outbreak, we felt led to provide a virtual Easter sunrise service, which got a couple of thousand views on Facebook.
“God’s had a lot of influence on our online community that’s been growing over the last year, and particularly during the pandemic.”
The ministry feels like family to the Lakes.
“For me, personally, this is like our fifth child,” Julie Lake said. “It’s a calling that’s been on our family for many years, and we feel such a responsibility to do what God wants us to do.
“We do a lot of praying. We have a working board of directors that is sold out for Jesus Christ. But it’s not about us. We’re just trying to be obedient and do what God wants us to do — everything we do, we lead with Jesus.”
At the core of the ministry, is the building up of families.
“Families struggle,” Julie Lake said, “and the Lord impressed upon us to help other families stay together. We believe strong families equal strong communities.
“People have really responded positively to this — the feedback we’ve gotten has been tremendous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.