The former Calhoun IGA is now an empty shell with its concrete floors and metal trusses fully exposed.
Grocery carts and pallet jacks still remain as reminders of what used to occupy the 7,500-square-foot space.
But it will soon be redesigned from a place once filled with food to one that will be filled with faith.
And for Will Troutman, pastor of Harvest Church of Calhoun, he and his young congregation of about 100 don't see an old grocery store any longer, but a worship center in the middle of McLean County's county seat.
Troutman said a church is often confused for the building, but instead, it's the people inside who are the church.
"Maybe for another church, marble floors and fancy hallways and thick steeples mean something," Troutman said. "But that doesn't mean anything to us. A building is no more than a tool."
Harvest Church of Calhoun was founded three years ago and has been hosting worship services out of a smaller building it leases on First Street.
But in late August of 2018, Pleasant Valley Community Church of Owensboro, on behalf of Harvest Church of Calhoun, purchased the IGA property for $125,000.
Troutman said buying the IGA was not something taken lightly.
"This building has served us well but we're cramped," said Troutman about the church's current location. "We prayed for more space -- a larger place to gather to better serve our people. …And then the IGA came up for sale. We prayed about it and we actually talked to business owners in the area who might want to put a grocery in it. We didn't want to step in front of anybody and our county needs a grocery store."
Since buying the building, which has 12,000 square feet with the attached retail strip included, Harvest Church of Calhoun has been saving up the funds to start renovations.
Troutman said the church is reviewing and revising its blueprints. But then the process will go into mechanical plans, permitting and then rezoning. And because the space is more than 6,000 square feet, the construction codes fall under the state's purview.
"We don't want to take out any debt; we want to cash flow this whole thing if at all possible," Troutman said. "…It's a slower process and that's not a bad thing; that will ensure it's done correctly."
For Harvest Church of Calhoun, the old IGA building will be a blank canvas.
Troutman said the design will not only include a 250-seat sanctuary but also a children's space and a front greeting area for fellowshipping over coffee.
"We want to create spaces where discipleship can naturally happen," he said.
And Troutman said the renovating won't have to be 100% finished to start using the building.
"…We may not have painted walls for a little bit or we may not have all of the bathrooms completely done," Troutman said. "But we don't want the kids to suffer. Wherever the kids' spaces are, it's going to have to be completely finished before we move in."
Troutman is currently working toward his master's degree in divinity at Southern University in Louisville.
And at some point after the new year, he will no longer be bi-vocational, but the church's full-time pastor.
"Our goal is to be in this building as quickly as reasonable, not as quickly as possible," Troutman said. "…At whatever point this space will serve us better than our current space, we're looking to move."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
