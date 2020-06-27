Erica Houston has come full circle to land as children’s ministry director at Bellevue Baptist Church.
Houston was an intern at Bellevue while an undergraduate at Murray State University in the summer of 1998.
“Yes, I had a bit of history with them,” Houston said. “That’s where I first saw how a ministry could be a profession.
“Greg Faull was the pastor and Morgan Owen was the youth minister at the time. I learned from Morgan how to devise a game plan, and it’s something I’ve utilized ever since.”
Houston took over her full-time position at Bellevue on March 9, just before the pandemic broke big in America.
“We never even had one normal Sunday after I accepted the position,” Houston said, “so there was no way I could (personally) meet a lot of the kids at that time.
“We re-opened church services on May 31, but we’re not doing Sunday School in person, only online. Still, we’ve been fortunate, our worship center is so large that we’ve been able to accommodate people and, even with social-distancing, haven’t had to turn anyone away.”
Houston came to Bellevue after serving six years on staff with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Northwest division, based in Owensboro. She served four years as director.
“My time with FCA was a blessing from the start, even before the start, actually,” Houston recalled. “Being the wife of a football coach (Todd Houston), I saw and appreciated the impact FCA had on him. FCA would come alongside Todd and offer to help in any way they could — it was a big encouragement.
“We were really into it. FCA would send us on coach and spouse retreats, and I saw what a positive difference it made. I finally realized I needed to invest more fully into FCA, so I joined the staff on the female side of the ministry, helping female coaches and female sports teams. Later on, I became director. It has been such a blessing seeing the growth of FCA through the years, from the elementary schools on up.”
Houston plans to parlay much of what she learned during her FCA years into her new role at Bellevue.
“My vision is to, first, build up kids to be leaders, to empower them to embrace leadership through their faith,” she said. “I want kids to share what they learn about Jesus with their parents.
“Second, I want to empower volunteers, training, equipping and encouraging them. There are names of about 400 kids in our data base at Bellevue, but we have 66 volunteers. We’re working to come up with a strategic game plan of how they can minister to our kids. We want our volunteers to catch the vision for ministry.”
Houston grew up in McLean County, faithfully attending Beulah General Baptist Church near Calhoun.
“I’m grateful about my upbringing in a church setting,” she said. “My mom took my sister and me to church each week — Sunday morning, Sunday night, Wednesday night. If the church doors were open, we were usually there.
“I chose to follow Christ when I was only 7 years old. At the time, I said to our pastor Johnny Hibbs, ‘I want to know about this guy Jesus, and how quick can I know him?’ He took my question seriously and I became a follower of Christ.”
And Erica Houston has been following ever since.
