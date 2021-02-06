When the godly are in authority, the people rejoice.
But when the wicked are in power, they groan.
— Proverbs 29:2 (NLT)
For 20 years or so, our country has been making a slow descent from groan to self-indulgent growl. Both sides of the political fence have seen the growl grow from a distant howl in the wilderness, to the takeoff of a Boeing 747 in your backyard. But from my perspective, these most recent discussions, and comments, are cutting the tie that binds us. As Americans, we could always find some common ground to plant the flag of freedom and love. As Christians, I know we can again.
While preparing this column, I was tempted to write a fluff piece, walking softly into the night. My last column triggered many comments; most were positive, but some questioned both my integrity to God and worthiness to remain a citizen of earth. I was perplexed by a small group of critics who have adopted the corporate motto of “silencing the non-conformists.” One Christian comment included, “You are a divisive, self-righteous, hateful … stop pretending you are a Jesus follower.”
Even when painful, criticism should be brought before the Lord for self-examination. As I have written many times, it is Jesus who makes me a born-again child of God. There is nothing I can do to make myself righteous. Everything written in this column is done to bring awareness to our changing culture, both its effect on Christians and life as a Christian in America. Also, naturally, to bring Glory to God!
The First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States says Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
We can disagree till the cows come home, but the fact remains, there are people in America who would like to rewrite history and remove God from the marketplace. Ignoring this fact will not make it any less true. Our forefathers came to America to escape tyranny and persecution, but some authoritarians followed, had children, and now they are rising in volume and power. We must be in prayer and speak out against this secular reimagining of America!
Other comments included not mixing religion and politics in the religion section of our newspaper. If you believe that to be true, that’s ok, I am not going to curse you, belittle you or dishonor you as a person. Why? Because God tells us to love one another. His Word also says, “God blesses you when people mock you and persecute you and lie about you and say all sorts of evil things against you because you are my followers” — Matthew 5:11. My concern is not for myself; it is with those who would dismiss the Word of God like a week-old newspaper and make up their own rules for humanity.
And where do we go for truth? There’s a snake-oil salesman on every channel selling his version of the truth. But this I did hear with my own ears from the former director of the CIA. He believes that people like you and me are more dangerous to America than any foreign terrorist we have chased since 9/11. In his mind, nearly half the people in America are dangerous and should be put under surveillance or questioned for their beliefs.
And my source for truth, God’s Holy Word. Woven through His Word are countless stories about God and the government. Here are a few for reflection.
First, how about Moses? God spoke to him through the burning bush. God gave Moses an assignment that was very strategic and very political. Moses, like all of us when called, felt inadequate. Moses agreed to obey God, and the negotiations began. Asking Pharaoh to give up the Israelite slaves, his entire workforce, was an impossible task, but as we have come to see many times over, “nothing is impossible with God.” After the plagues began to impact the Egyptians, Moses could have been killed by Pharaoh. Talk about religion and politics, wow!
Moses’ faith seemed to grow through the negotiations, culminating with the parting of the Red Sea.
How about Daniel in Babylon, who prays to God knowing the risk of death for praying? The king’s lawyers hated Daniel and contrived a plan to set him up. They were determined to have Daniel killed. Read Daniel 6:13-16 and see their devious ruthlessness.
Then they said to the king, “Daniel, who is one of the exiles from Judah, pays no attention to you, Your Majesty, or to the decree you put in writing. He still prays three times a day.” When the king heard this, he was greatly distressed; he was determined to rescue Daniel and made every effort until sundown to save him. Then the men went as a group to King Darius and said to him, “Remember, Your Majesty, that according to the law of the Medes and Persians no decree or edict that the king issues can be changed.”
So the king gave the order, and they brought Daniel and threw him into the lions’ den. The king said to Daniel, “May your God, whom you serve continually, rescue you!”
Daniel still loved the King even knowing his life may come to an end for following God and going against political law. God shut the mouths of the lions long enough for the king’s lawyers to replace Daniel in the lions’ den. The lions had built a big appetite by then.
And then we have Jesus. He battles politics on multiple fronts. The purveyors of the law, the Pharisees, had built a financial empire through the temple. Jesus, in righteous indignation, turns the tables in the temple, infuriating the money-making mechanism of the political machine. In Luke 4:18, Jesus says, “The spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor … He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free ...” Finally, the Pharisees invite Rome to solve their political problem. Rome solves political problems by crucifixion.
Be courageous, God is with you. The fields are white and ready for harvest! Now is the time to be bold as a lion, standing firm on the Word of God. Stand for your fellow believers. Pray for one another! If not you, who will it be?
And if you still call me your enemy, consider the words of Jesus in Matthew 5:44: “But I say to you, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them that despitefully use you and persecute you.”
Theresa Rowe is the founder of Shaped by Faith, TV and radio host, author and motivational wellness speaker. Website, www.shapedbyfaith.com.
