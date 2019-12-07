"Judge not lest ye be judged" (Matthew 7:1).
For many, this phrase is the peak, center, and foundation for all true faith. Who needs the Bible's 66 books when true spirituality can be summed up so neatly in six words? The Scriptures tell us that our purpose is to glorify God. The culture's answer seems to be "judge not unless someone else is judgmental first."
Could our "judgment-free" boat miss the shore? In the same breath, our Lord said "judge not" he also likened the corrupt religious leaders of this day to ravenous wild dogs who live on the street and consume anything in sight, even their own vomit (Matthew 7:5-6, Proverbs 26:11). So much for a "nice" Jesus! We must remember that a Christ-likeness willing to say "judge not" yet unwilling to recognize evil is a cherry-picked piety.
Jesus didn't tell us to "judge not" in order to shut down unpleasant conversations.
Rather, this verse is the beginning of Jesus teaching us how to judge righteously.
His point? Make sure you mow your own grass before you complain about your neighbor's. To quote Jesus, "With the measure you use, it will be measured to you" (Matthew 7:2). Or as he also says, "Do not judge by appearances, but judge with right judgment" (John 7:24).
Judgment is a part of life. We all do it. But Jesus is concerned about judgment that measures against someone else a measure we won't use against ourselves.
Righteous judgment is concerned with consistency. The elite of Jesus' day were pointing out the speck in the eyes of others while they had a log in their eyes (Matthew 7:3-5). Jesus condemned this sort of judgment.
Righteous judgment doesn't arbitrarily obey spiritual principles. Jesus condemned the sort of judgment which would quote Matthew 7:1 while forgetting Matthew 7:6. Cherry-picking quotes John 3:16 about God's love for the world without any eye toward John 3:19 that calls the world's works evil. Jesus would condemn the spirituality of a couple that quotes 1 Corinthians 13 at their wedding while denying what Matthew 19 says about marriage. Love is patient and love is kind, but love also seeks to quote all God said about love, not just some of it.
Righteous judgment recognizes that God is the Judge. Everyone lives in light of judgment day. For some, judgment day will be written by future historians and political commentators. For others, our communities are daily pronouncing judgment on all sorts of issues. For Christ-followers, Jesus Christ is Judge, Lawgiver, and King (Isaiah 33:22).
Media isn't Lord. Public opinion isn't Lord. Christ is Lord. This means living with the understanding that all of Scripture is true, not just Matthew 7:1. Lordship means working out how all that fits
See God's/Page D2
together for us. If we are trying to judge someone else's application of Matthew 7:1 while not caring about anything other than Matthew 7:1, we are doing exactly what Jesus is condemning. We seek to measure others by a measure to which we will not adhere.
Our culture is not much different from that of Jesus' day. There are still people who seek to bind others to a superficial interpretation of God's law rather than to the true substance of God's law.
These same people measure others but won't measure themselves. "Judge not lest ye be judged" is bad news for all of us because all of us will be judged one day. On that day we will be measured by God's perfect, holy measure and all of us will be found to fall short. But, the Bible offers good news for all of us.
What is the good news? On the cross two thousand years ago, Jesus of Nazareth died for sinners. He was buried in a borrowed tomb. Three days later He rose again from the dead in victory! The tomb is empty and so is the condemning power of sin. Jesus died in our place, taking upon Himself the judgment due to us because of our sin, so that, the Judge of all the Earth might declare us, "Not
Guilty." Freedom from sin and forgiveness of sin are available to all who call upon His name in repentance and faith. Jesus put it this way, "He who believes will not pass into judgment, but has passed from death to life" (John 5:24).
Judgment is inevitable. May we be found "not guilty" by the One whose judgment truly matters.
Matt Shown has served in various churches and ministries in the Owensboro area for the last nine years. He has a Master's of Divinity from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
