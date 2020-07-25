“...Being strengthened with all power, according to his glorious might, for all endurance and patience with joy.”
— Colossians 1:11
Paul’s prayer for the Colossians is a guide for how believers should pray for one another. In addition to the petition for strength, he prays that they might be “filled with knowledge of His will” so as to live “fully pleasing to God” (Col. 1:9). He follows with a third request asking God to make the Colossian Christians more thankful for the Heavenly inheritance they have in Christ. The middle appeal stands out as such an important prayer for us in our current climate.
In this petition, he prays for the “power of God’s glory” or as the ESV translates it, “his glorious might” to make believer’s more patient and to cause them to endure all things with joy. What is the “power of His glory?” Paul prayed a similar prayer in Ephesians 1 asking for the same power, “that he worked in Christ when he raised him from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly places” (Ephesians 1:20).
Paul was praying that Christians recognize resurrection power through the eyes of faith. Despite Paul’s prayer, many Christians never recognize God’s work in their life because they have wrong expectations of how God’s power works and what their intuition can accomplish.
We often don’t recognize God’s power because we pray with wrong expectations. We ask God to show off and perform flashy miracles yet we disregard the more mundane yet impactful miracle of transformed desires. God is at work in changing us from the inside out. Paul prayed for the Colossians to be strengthened, “for all endurance and patience with joy.” This was a prayer for God to change attitudes and desires. When praying for God to change our circumstances, have we considered that God might use the circumstances to change us?
God’s power is at work in endurance to make believer’s more patient and to produce joy. In the days of the Colossians, they didn’t have cell phones, social media, or traffic to test their patience. Isn’t God’s power needed now more than ever before?
The second wrong expectation of God’s power stems from a wrong expectation of what human intuition can accomplish. We are not naturally patient, nor do we endure pain with joy. No one produces the patience in themselves to not respond with nasty, sarcastic or unhelpful comments on social media. We can “fake it until we make it” but where is the joy in that? God’s power enables us to be patient with those we disagree with and to endure life’s challenges with joy.
We must follow the apostle’s example in praying for each other. Prayer is the missing key in our anxious, fear-filled lives. God often uses circumstances that showcase our weakness in order to display His strength. Annoyances, suffering, and pain abound in this present evil age. Yet, when struggling with patience and endurance, God says the fundamental need is not less annoyances or suffering but more power. As life’s trials and hardships come, may our response be to pray for the power of God’s glory to strengthen us to endure with joy.
Matt Shown is the pastor of Crossroads Fellowship in Cadiz. Crossroads exists to make much of Jesus by making disciples of Jesus. Matt is a Daviess County native and is married to the love of his life, Dana.
