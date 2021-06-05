Grateful Ministry: Riney retiring from priesthood after nearly 46 years

After nearly 46 years of serving as a priest in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro, the Rev. Jerry Riney is retiring from full-time ministry.
Riney, 72, began his ministry at St. Stephen Cathedral, 610 Locust St., where he was ordained on Aug. 9, 1975.
Riney, who has been the pastor at St. Stephen Cathedral for the past eight years, will now end it there after he presides over this weekend’s Masses.
Riney, who grew up in the West Louisville area of Daviess County, said he had interests in 4-H and carpentry, but he realized as a teenager that God had other plans for him.
“I felt the call to priesthood at an early age,” Riney said. “I could identify with the prophet Jeremiah who was called young in life.”
After being ordained at age 26, Riney would spend his early years as a priest in Daviess County.
During his first five years, he served under two priests — the Rev. Charles Fisher and the Rev. Philip Riney — at Saint Mary of the Woods in Whitesville.
“They both served in different ways but they were great mentors for me,” he said.
In 1980, Riney was assigned to Owensboro Catholic High School as the dean of students for three years.
And after his tenure at OCHS, Riney’s ministry would leave Daviess County for the next 30 years to pastor other parishes within the large Diocese.
Riney’s first pastorship was in Graves County at St. Jerome Catholic Church — the parish known for hosting the annual August Fancy Farm picnic that can draw Kentucky’s biggest politicians for spirited debates.
Riney said St. Jerome’s pastor is responsible for delivering the opening prayer before the political part of the picnic.
“My first year sitting on that stage with all the different politicians there I thought, ‘What in the devil am I doing here?’ Yet, as time went on, I began to see the significance of that and its importance. I think a lot of people in western Kentucky felt like most of the attention went to Lexington, Louisville and (Northern Kentucky) — the Golden Triangle area. …So I think it was good for the politicians to have to dance to the music at Fancy Farm because the people felt like they were being heard.”
After pastoring for six years at St. Jerome, he was asked by then-bishop the Most Rev. John J. McRaith to lead St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Paducah where he would stay for eight years.
Riney said the Catholic community is small in Paducah compared to Owensboro, which is more than triple in size.
“Paducah is only about 7% Catholic,” said Riney who helped oversee the building of a new St. Thomas More Catholic Church while there. “But the people there are very proud of their faith.”
In 1997, the call came again from McRaith who asked Riney to leave St. Thomas More for Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Bowling Green.
Riney said each move was difficult because of the emotional and spiritual attachment to the parish and its people.
However, each priest takes a vow of obedience to the bishop, leaving little room for discussion even when “asked” to relocate.
“I’m not sure I really wanted to go anywhere I’ve been sent but I’ve always hated to leave,” Riney said.
Riney’s time at Holy Spirit Catholic Church would run 16 years, which is longer than most priest assignments.
According to Riney, his extra tenure revolved around the fact that Holy Spirit Catholic Church was growing with Bowling Green. The church was benefiting from Western Kentucky University, the Corvette and Fruit of the Loom plants, as well as an influx of Burmese refugees.
“There were a lot of Catholics coming into Bowling Green so the churches were growing and we were outgrowing our church,” Riney said.
While in Bowling Green, Riney would help oversee a building project that would result in a new Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
“It was about a $20 million project and the people there were just so generous,” Riney said. “There was a lot of good leadership there; it was a very vibrant community.”
Riney has served under three of the Diocese’s four bishops. He started under the Most Rev. Henry J. Soenneker, then the Most Rev. John J. McRaith and now, the Most Rev. William Francis Medley.
It was Medley who called Riney eight years ago about leaving Bowling Green to return home to pastor St. Stephen Cathedral.
Medley said Riney is respected among his “brother priests” and that he set the example for others to follow during his time in the priesthood.
“His ministry has been just excellent and superb,” Medley said. “Needless to say as bishop, I wasn’t ready to see that end, though I am happy for him.”
In 2013, Riney’s ministry came full circle when he became pastor at St. Stephen Cathedral.
Riney said returning to Daviess County allowed him to spend more time with his parents who lived on Ford Avenue. They have both since passed away — his mother in August 2015 and his father 13 months later.
“Being in Paducah, being in Fancy Farm and even being in Bowling Green, I didn’t see them as much,” Riney said. “Being here, I could run home and have a cup of coffee with them. …So it was a real gift to be here those years right before they died.”
Riney’s retirement is coming sooner than that of most priests in the Owensboro Diocese. The average retirement age here is 75 for priests.
Riney said his health is forcing him to leave full-time ministry three years early.
“…I have some medical issues so that has pushed me to a place where I never thought I’d be right now,” he said. “But it is the right time for me to retire.”
Riney will conclude his full-time ministry this weekend. He will preside over the 4:30 p.m. Saturday Mass and the 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday Masses at St. Stephen Cathedral.
In retirement, Riney said he plans to read and travel more and visit with his seven siblings and their families.
“I think I will sleep a little more, too,” Riney said. “But I think it will be a good time to slow down and smell the roses.”
The Rev. John Thomas has already been named as the next pastor of St. Stephen. Thomas, who followed Riney at Holy Spirit in Bowling Green, is scheduled to start July 13.
For Riney, he’s leaving with what he called “a blessed life” and a feeling of “gratitude” for his four-plus decades in the priesthood.
“I just feel so grateful for the call to be a priest and to be able to celebrate the sacraments, and to be an intimate part of people’s lives during the highs and lows,” Riney said. “…I am grateful that I had a chance to be all over the Diocese.”
