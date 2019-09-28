Happy Michaelmas!

On Sunday, Sept. 29, we will be celebrating Michaelmas at Trinity Episcopal Church. In the Anglican tradition, Michaelmas is the Feast of St. Michael and All Angels.
The term "angel" comes from the Greek word "angelos," which means "messenger." An angel is a created spiritual being who serves God, especially as a messenger to human beings. The Hebrew Bible speaks often of angels as messengers from God or manifestations of God, as well of their worship of God in heaven.
However, the Hebrew Bible does not speculate on the nature or origin of angels. The New Testament follows this model, adding, according to the Letter to the Hebrews, an emphasis on Christ's superiority over all angels.
Yet Christian tradition has always insisted on angels' creation by God and their subordination to God. In 1215, the Church in council (IV) called by Pope Innocent III declared that God "created from nothing both spiritual and corporeal creatures, that is to say, angelic and earthly." The principal feast on which the Church honors angels is the Feast of Saint Michael and All Angels.
This feast has been celebrated since at least the sixth century as a feast of St. Michael, on the anniversary of the dedication of a basilica in his honor in Rome. Michael is one of the few angels whose name we know.
Other angels whose names we know include Gabriel, Raphael, Uriel, and Jeremiel. In the angelic hierarchy, archangels are the highest level. Rabbinic tradition placed Michael as chief of the seven archangels, making him the highest of all. Human beings, we learn in Psalm 8, were made "but little lower than the angels" and have been adorned "with glory and honor."
Ancient folklore based on the Book of Isaiah says that Lucifer was originally the most glorious of all the angels. Lucifer was second only to God, but his pride corrupted him and he tried to overthrow God. Consequently, as we read in the Revelation to John, "war broke out in heaven," in which Michael, leading the good angels, defeated Lucifer ("the dragon") and his army of fallen angels (Revelation 12:7).
The deceiver of the world and his fallen angels have been thrown down to what John Milton called Pandaemonium, a word he coined from the Greek meaning "The Place of All Demons."
The English poet John Milton (1608-1674), considered the most significant English author after William Shakespeare, gave us this word for wild lawlessness or chaos when he named the capital of hell Pandaemonium in Paradise Lost, which is widely regarded as the greatest epic poem in English.
Lucifer has been thrown down and Michael has been elevated to commander of the angelic host. The tradition which has become deeply embedded in Christianity is that at the end of all things there will be a mighty battle between the forces of good and the forces of evil.
In this coming battle, Michael will lead the angelic forces, along with a human army of the righteous, to eternal victory over the forces of Lucifer.
In the meantime, St. John the Apostle and evangelist wants us to be comforted in the knowledge that Jesus knows us and sees us, just like he knew and saw Nathanael under a fig tree. John wants us to know that we are called to know Jesus, just like Nathanael was called by Philip to know Jesus. In the Gospel according to John, Philip is the only disciple who is directly called by Jesus. Philip is found by Jesus, who simply tells him, "Follow me" (John 1:43).
Philip responds by going to Nathanael to tell him of Jesus. But Philip's news of Jesus is greeted with skepticism. Nathanael's skepticism prompts him to ask, "Can anything good come out of Nazareth?" (John 1:46) Nevertheless, Nathanael accepts Philip's invitation to go to Jesus. The first conversation between Jesus and Nathanael refers to the story of Jacob. Jesus says of Nathanael, "Here is truly an Israelite in whom there is no deceit!" (John 1:47) But Jacob was certainly full of deceit. Jacob lied to his father, cheated his brother, and cheated his uncle, too. Yet one of Jacob's descendants, Nathanael, came to be known by Jesus as an honest man.
Nathanael asked Jesus, "Where did you get to know me?" Jesus' answer would not be convincing to most of us: "I saw you under the fig tree before Philip called you" (John 1:48). In John's Gospel, Jesus often knows things not yet known by others. Jesus knows things normally inaccessible to human beings and he discloses things that have remained concealed. In response to Jesus seeing and knowing Nathanael before Nathanael saw and knew Jesus, Nathanael declares, "Rabbi, you are the Son of God!" (John 1:49). Nathanael moves from skepticism to accepting Jesus.
This theme of accepting or rejecting Jesus occupies a place of real significance in John's Gospel. In John's Gospel, people Jesus encounters are provoked to make a judgment about him. They must decide for him or against him.
John has little tolerance for refusal or unwillingness to make a decision. Nathanael's move from skepticism to affirmation of faith separates him from those who wish to occupy some nonexistent middle ground. Following Nathanael's declaration of Jesus as the Son of God, Jesus offers him a promise: "You will see heaven opened and the angels of God ascending and descending upon the Son of Man" (John 1:51).
As I stated earlier, this first conversation between Jesus and Nathanael refers to the story of Jacob. The saying about the open heaven and the angels ascending and descending refers to Jacob, who dreamed that there was a ladder set up between him and heaven with angels ascending and descending on it.
For Christians, the ascent and descent of angels identify Jesus as the one who comes and goes between heaven and earth. For Christians, Jesus, the Son of Man, is the ladder over the gulf that exists between heaven and earth, the ladder that made the relationship between God and Christians possible.
So, leaving behind skepticism, Christians have opted to accept John's challenge to see and know Jesus with Nathanael's eyes of faith.
The First Letter of John teaches Christians something extremely important, something we should never let ourselves forget. The First Letter of John teaches us that Christ did come into the world to change the world.
He did not come to change the world. Christ came to change you and me so that we might be more like him, who is perfect love, and who calls us to him. "If we love one another," John proclaims, "God lives in us, and his love is perfected in us" (1 John 4:12).
The Rev. David M. Carletta, Ph.D. is the rector at Trinity Episcopal Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.