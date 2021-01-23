When 17-year-old Apollo High School senior Ada Parris noticed the number of homeless people were growing in spots such as Parrish Avenue and Frederica Street and asking for basic necessities, she wanted to find a way of providing them with such items to help comfort them through the cold winter nights.
With the help of her teachers, she founded Owensboro’s Saving Grace, a non-profit organization dedicated to provide meaningful assistance to the homeless community.
The interest in creating the non-profit first began when Parris and her siblings attended HIS Church and were added to its giving tree during the Christmas holiday, an annual program designed to provide donations to a selected family. When Parris was assigned her family, she wanted to give back in her own special way.
“I know that kids getting presents is great, but no one really helps the adults who don’t have a home,” Parris said.
After hearing what some of the homeless needed, she didn’t want to turn her back on the legitimate requests, but she also didn’t want to group those with others who were likely to scam her.
With the help of three of her favorite teachers, engineer and computer science teacher Jonathan Leohr, language arts teacher Mason Head and math teacher Dustin Winslow, they created the organization during the second week of December.
Parris said she picked those three because of their community service work and knew they’d be the best fit to pursue her goal.
Together, they created necessity kits that included gloves, hats, socks, sock caps, lip balm, hand sanitizer, a toothbrush and toothpaste set, Hothands hand warmer packets, disinfectant wipes to keep those that received the kits safe, masks to keep them from being turned away from stores, granola bars and a message of encouragement.
“Once we built the idea, I wanted to do 700 kits, giving about 150 to four of the local shelters in Owensboro,” Parris said. “And once I realized my deadline of Christmas was too soon, we knocked it down to 200 (kits).”
After Parris was able to secure enough donations through Apollo alone, she and six other seniors walked to the school’s parking lot on a cold and rainy Saturday to prep the kits.
They then bagged the donations while using their trunks as cover, and then raced back into their cars to warm up.
“It was a really fun few hours,” she said.
After the kits were prepped, Parris donated 100 to St. Benedict’s Men’s Shelter and the Daniel Pitino Shelter while giving the rest from her car to those that she saw on the streets.
In addition to the kits, she was able to give every adult and child at the Daniel Pitino Shelter a toothbrush kit through the help of a local dentist. And her church helped bring some fun and joy to those children’s day through art and craft donations.
When she graduates from Apollo, she wants the organization to move on to the next class of graduating seniors. She pitched the idea to Apollo Principal Rick Lasley about nominating the senior who would have the best time and greatest success of fulfilling the organization’s goals.
“This isn’t meant to be a burden...it’s meant to teach them and allow them to have fun within the community and bring people together,” she said.
And if one person wasn’t able to take on the task, then Parris said she would like the organization’s responsibilities to be given to one of the high school’s clubs with a high school senior overlooking the operation.
With Lasley giving her pitch a thumbs up, Parris’ organization will carry on long after she’s thrown her graduation cap in the air and entered the next phase of her life.
